Joe Manganiello: Deal or No Deal Island's Record-Setting Winner Has "Psycho" Strategy

Tour the New Cast Camp with Host Joe Manganiello | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island is about to make television history with a shocking new season full of twists — and a jaw-dropping mountain of money.

"The person that wins this season, we give away the biggest prize in television history," Deal or No Deal Island Host Joe Manganiello revealed to Jimmy Fallon during his visit to The Tonight Show on January 6.

Joe Manganiello says DONDI Season 2 winner's gameplay is "the most insane thing I've ever seen"

"I felt disingenuous during Season 1 — because we have this final case that the final contestant gets to play for. And in Season 1, it was almost $14 million," Manganiello told Fallon.

"So we advertised, 'You can win up to 14 million!' But in order to win that case, you have to say no to every single other deal the entire game, while picking every single other case off the board except for that one," he continued.

Manganiello said that the strategy to win the max amount of money would have to be "the most brazenly psycho gambling of money, mixed with the luckiest person you've ever seen in your life."

"And I thought, 'This is not right! I shouldn't be saying this, because what psycho is ever going to...?"

Well, good news: "We found that psycho this year," Manganiello revealed, in reference to Season 2's unnamed winner. "It was the most insane thing I've ever seen. I don't know that I'm ever going to see anything like that again. And it's on film! We're giving that secret away!"

In the new DONDI season, over $200 million worth of cases are hidden in the jungle, so contestants are playing for — potentially — the biggest cash prize ever awarded on a reality competition series. Like last season, the cast includes a small batch of reality TV veterans, but the majority of the players are unknown people — all competing for the life-changing sum of money.

The reality TV all-star contestant include David Genat from Australian Survivor, Will Kirby from Big Brother, and Parvati Shallow, a four-time Survivor player — winning the Micronesia season in 2008 — who also competed on Season 2 of The Traitors.

"You just have to watch the season," Manganiello added. "It's the craziest thing you'll ever see."

Joe Manganiello during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Episode 2073 on Monday, January 6, 2025. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

How to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 premieres with a two-hour episode on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC. After the premiere, brand new episodes will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.