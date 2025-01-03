Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Tour the New Cast Camp with Host Joe Manganiello | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Meet the Players | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 First Look | NBC

Meet the Players | Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 First Look | NBC

Prepare to soak up some sun with a new lineup of powerhouse Contestants on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.

How Does Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Work?

NBC's Deal or No Deal Island is back for a thrilling second season, taking the classic game show to the next level.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

The adrenaline-fueled competition masterfully blends high-stakes decision-making with Survivor-style gameplay as the crew of competitors makes their way to a tropical paradise. Contestants must navigate grueling physical challenges, form alliances, and outsmart their rivals — all while facing the iconic briefcase dilemma made famous by the original series. Season 2 promises more drama, betrayals, and nail-biting suspense, and fans won't want to miss a moment of the Deal or No Deal action.

RELATED: Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 to Have After Show with Boston Rob (DETAILS)

Here's everything to know about how Deal or No Deal Island to stay caught up with the island chaos.

Jordan Fowler and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

What is Deal or No Deal Island? Deal or No Deal Island is the fun spin-off of the smash game show hosted by Howie Mandel, raising the stakes by throwing the coveted briefcases and contestants on a wild tropical island. Host Joe Manganiello serves as the gaming liaison – an intermediary between the Banker and contestants – monitoring gameplay and helping them make the most challenging decisions. The show's official description reads: "Deal or No Deal Island transports 13 players to the elusive Banker's private island, where he makes the rules and twists lie behind every palm tree."

Jordan Fowler and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

What are the rules of Deal or No Deal Island? The rules of Deal or No Deal Island are simple. Briefcases containing over $200 million in prize money are carefully hidden throughout the island. Each episode features players competing in high-stakes challenges to secure these briefcases, later used in that night's Deal or No Deal game. The participant who retrieves the highest-value case earns immunity and the opportunity to select another player to enter The Temple. The chosen player then engages in a classic game of Deal or No Deal. Should they make an unfavorable deal, they are immediately eliminated. Conversely, if they make an enticing negotiation, that player holds the power to choose who to eliminate next. The earnings from each round of Deal or No Deal will contribute to a collective pot that increases dramatically as the season progresses. The final player remaining will confront the illusive Banker for a chance to win the grand prize. But as O.G. fans know, the mysterious Banker is always keeping his eye on the game, increasing the stakes with challenges that test strategy and greed.

RELATED: What to Know About Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Stephanie Mitchell, Amy McCoy, Jordan Fowler, and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 Episode 12 "Can You Beat The Banker?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Are there any rule changes in Deal or No Deal Island Season 2? As a new round of powerhouse competitors make their way to the island, viewers can expect more twists, standalone offers, and a new campsite on the horizon. "With expert gameplay, adventure, and a new layer of strategy, the reimagined Deal or No Deal Island had fans on the edge of their seats, just like the original," NBC's executive vice president of unscripted content, Corie Henson, said. "A huge thanks to our crew and the biggest gamer of them all, host Joe Manganiello. Together, we're thrilled to be back with another season that will be sure to test the contestants and the Banker's limits."

Parvati Shallow appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

How much money can you win on Deal or No Deal Island? With a $200 million cash prize on the line, Deal or No Deal Island raises the stakes on the Deal or No Deal formula. Season 1's DONDI winner Jordan Fowler competed for $13,857,000. Who will get the honor of facing off against the Banker in DONDI Season 2? Tune in to find out.

Where to watch Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

The cast of Deal or No Deal Island appear in Season 1 Episode 10 "Are You Powerful?". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Watch the action-packed two-hour premiere of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC, or stream the premiere the next day on Peacock. Following premiere week, DONDI will occupy its regular time slot: Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC.