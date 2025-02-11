Who Went Home on Deal or No Deal Island Tonight? February 11, 2025

DONDI viewers watched two friends go from allies to enemies by the time they got to the Temple.

The high-pressure challenges and Temple showdowns in Deal or No Deal Island can be mind-boggling, but that's no excuse to cheat. After C.K. tried to pull a fast one during the excursion in the latest episode on February 11, the gut-wrenching slip-up had her facing the Banker by the episode's end.

Allies were at the top of everyone's minds after last week's shocking elimination when M.G. was expelled from Banker's Island. It was the first move to dismantle The Family, a powerful alliance that had some of the other players worried until a band of competitors nudged Dr. Will Kirby into M.G.'s elimination. You'd think C.K. would be feeling relaxed after being a part of that blindside, but knowing that she remained at the top of many players' elimination lists, she set out to cement her alliance with Lete.

Here's everything that happened during the February 11 episode of Deal or No Deal Island:

C.K. tried to pull a fast one during the DONDI excursion

Dickson Wong and Courtney “CK” Kim appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 6 "Power Grab". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

C.K. and Lete were looking pretty chummy toward the top of the episode; the women have grown close throughout the game and seemed to feel good after eliminating a member of The Family last week. Sure, it took a while for alliance lines to be drawn on Banker's Island, but M.G.'s elimination helped solidify allegiances. After C.K. and Lete agreed they'd go to the end of the game together as allies, C.K. explained that she was hungry to claim safety during the excursion.

The DONDI excursion left zero room for fear of heights and demanded players jump off a massive platform to grab rings representing briefcases of different values. The catch? Players couldn't jump for their own cases and instead, had to jump for another player's, allowing them to either help or screw over their competition. Upon realizing she couldn't advocate for herself, C.K. started losing her cool.

In an attempt to convince Lete to jump for her, C.K. tried to sway the game by cheating. Host Joe Manganiello didn't miss a beat — he called C.K. out and made her start over — but it left a horrible taste in Lete's mouth. Lete may have previously been down for an alliance with C.K., but that idea was quickly tossed after C.K. tried cheating.

Coincidentally, Lete secured the highest-value case and gained the right to choose who faced the Banker while C.K. ended up on the chopping block. C.K. was keen to apologize to Lete for her lapse in judgment during the game but remained annoyed that Lete not only helped out The Family during the excursion but refused to protect her when she asked.

Joe Manganiello and Alexis Lete appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 6 "Power Grab". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

C.K.'s frustration caused her to burn some bridges once she returned to camp. Because she screwed up so royally during the game, C.K. begged Lete to allow her to face the Banker to make up for it. Still, C.K. remained annoyed about the two-faced nature of the game, leading her to reveal to the entire Temple that Lete, Phillip, Dr. Will, and Seychelle had been secretly involved in blindsiding M.G.

After C.K. exposed the players, she found Lete rooting for her downfall.

"Let me tell you, if you stay, I'm coming for your head," Lete promised her.

C.K. effectively blew up her alliance, raising eyebrows among Parvati Shallow and David Genat, the leaders of The Family. You could cut the tension with a knife as C.K. began excelling in her game against the Banker. But the players wondered: Who would she eliminate if she won?

Courtney “CK” Kim and Joe Manganiello appear on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 6 "Power Grab". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Who went home on Deal or No Deal Island tonight, Tuesday, February 11, 2025? While the latest DONDI wasn't short on action, the episode ended with a bit of a cliffhanger; there was no elimination this week. The episode ended just before we could learn whether or not C.K. made a good deal against the Banker. One thing is for sure: She's got some enemies on Banker's Island, so if she wins, she better steer clear of Lete's wrath.

