Who went home on Deal or No Deal Island Tonight? February 4, 2025

Dr. Will Kirby just made a move on Deal or No Deal Island that even shocked Host Joe Manganiello.

Ever since Dr. Will's belated entry to Bankers Island, the high-energy Big Brother champion has struggled to make any allies, so it wasn't a big shocker when he was selected to play against the Banker during DONDI's February 3 episode. Dr. Will, commonly called the Dr. Evil of Big Brother, earned that maniacal moniker for a reason. Dr. Will thrives by sowing chaos, and his affinity for mayhem emerged in full force once he got to the Temple. Dr. Will began by selecting briefcases in numerical order, removing several big-value cases early in the game. The players expected a dismal opening offer but couldn't have possibly anticipated what Dr. Will had planned next.

Behind Dr. Will's devilish bait-and-switch with the DONDI Banker

The DONDI players were giddy about potentially seeing Dr. Will go home due to his antagonistic demeanor in the game. But he had a few tricks up his sleeve. After getting several high-value cases out of the game, Survivor stars Parvati Shallow and David Genat began dismaying over Dr. Will not seeming to care about putting any money in the pot.

"This is right where I want the Banker," Dr. Will told the Temple. "Don't worry, OK? I got her right where I want her, guys. This is all in the master plan."

After Manganiello took the Banker's call, he revealed that the Banker wasn't impressed; she'd invited Dr. Will to Banker's Island to see legendary gameplay, but he wasn't taking it seriously. The Banker reflected her disappointment with an opening offer of just $72,000, a terrible deal that every player expected Will to turn down.

"I'll take it," Dr. Will blurted out.

As the players struggled to pick up their jaws off the floor and complained, Dr. Will told them, "Too late, I made my decision, guys."

The Temple wasn't entertaining Dr. Will's nonsense, most of all the Survivor alums, who expressed their frustration with him making a mockery of the game.

"Dr. Will did say when he came in here that his whole game plan was to take big risks, then stack that cash in the final pot," Parvati shared. "And you are definitely not doing that if you take this offer."

"Oh, thanks for that update," Dr. Will shrugged. "Are you an accountant? I get it."

"You get it?" Parvati asked. "Because you did say that. So I just want to remind you because it seems like you might have forgotten."

"From the queen of honesty, I get it," Dr. Will said.

"If you take this deal, it's kind of pathetic," Parvati shrugged.

Then, out of nowhere, Dr. Will pulled a 180 and told them he wasn't taking the deal. With a smirk, Dr. Will told the Temple, "No deal, but thank you for showing me a few cards."

"You already took the deal, and now you're not?" Parvati asked, to which Dr. Will explained it wasn't made official, turning to Manganiello for verification.

"According to the rules, a decision is not made until you ask for it and it becomes official," Dr. Will checked with the DONDI Host. "So I quickly made a decision before you could trigger the actual requirement to be official. Then, I asked the group what they thought, letting them bring their guard down, putting out pure honesty. It allows me to sort of get a little bit of a better look into what's going on behind the scenes."

Several players rolled their eyes, but Dr. Will's logic held up. "You've given me a couple of different answers so far," Manganiello said. "But you are correct. It is not official until I ask the question."

Dr. Will was keen to rub this in the players' faces as he continued his game. After getting so many high-value cases out of the game, it wasn't too hard for Dr. Will to identify when he needed to take an offer. With a meager final offer of $168,000, Dr. Will narrowly made a good deal and gained control over elimination.

Who went home on Deal or No Deal Island Tonight? February 4, 2025

"C.K., you, in particular, have not been kind to me at all," Dr. Will began. "You were meaner to me than you had to be, and as a result, the person going home tonight is M.G."

It's safe to say that the Temple didn't see Dr. Will's choice coming. As M.G. heads home, it's clear no one is safe from Dr. Will as he continues to stir the pot on Banker's Island. Watch Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.