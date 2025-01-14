How Dr. Will Kirby’s Controversial Arrival Shook Up Deal or No Deal Island

"It might be time to inject a little bit of life into this competition," Kirby told the DONDI players.

Those who watched the Season 2 Deal or No Deal Island premiere will remember the cringe-y moment when the first eliminated player, Luke Olejniczak, managed to bank a total of $1 — yes, a singular dollar — to the collective pot. To say it was a rough start to the game is an understatement, prompting Host Joe Manganiello and the illusive Banker to throw everything they could at the players during the second excursion, including a new competitor on the island.

This round tasked players with a treasure hunt through the jungle to locate different-valued briefcases. It was a grueling race with several clues scattered throughout. Survivor star Parvati Shallow and teammate Phillip Solomon picked up on a hint that steered them toward a briefcase with a fascinating stipulation: "If you're aching for the highest value case, inside is the ultimate cure. Open the door, and you change the game for everyone."

Not backing down from the gamble, Parvati and Phillip took the case, triggering an exciting development after the players returned from their tiresome journey.

Dr. Will Kirby wasted no time with introductions on Banker's Island

"Dr. Will" Kirby and the cast of Deal or No Deal Island appears on Season 2 Episode 2 "Where There's A Will There's A Way". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

"You chose that case without knowing what it could do, and now you'll have to deal with the fallout," Manganiello told Parvati and Phillip back at the dock. Just then, a boat appeared on the horizon, making its way toward the players.

"The Banker has been profoundly disappointed with the group's performance so far," Manganiello explained to the shocked group. "So she's bringing in someone to stir up the competition."

As the players argued over who it could possibly be, Parvati eagled-eyed that it was Big Brother champion Dr. Will Kirby, a.k.a, the reality competition's infamous "Dr. Evil."

Wearing a tuxedo and a sly smirk, the players couldn't help but panic over Dr. Will's sinister-seeming arrival. It's been a while since Will first set foot in the Big Brother house, but the Season 2 winner's ruthless tenacity remains firmly intact as he stepped foot on Banker's Island.

"Dr. Will" Kirby appears on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 Episode 2 "Where There's A Will There's A Way". Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

"Welcome, sir," Manganiello greeted him. "Or should I say, Doctor."

"For those of you who don't know, my name is Dr. Will, and I'm the best Big Brother player of all time," Will proudly announced, prompting a few raised eyebrows from his competitors.

"The tuxedo was my idea," Will revealed in his talking head interview. "I wanted to wear it to let them know I'm not the Banker, but I am going to be making the rules."

Back in front of the players, Will's intimidating introduction continued. "See, 20 years ago, I said I wasn't going to compete again. Unless I could compete against a group of incredibly talented individuals. And that's not you guys."

"Last night, you banked a total of a dollar!" Will snapped at them, waving a dollar bill in their direction. "This is a dollar! You banked a dollar last night. You all aren't good at this. It might be time to inject a little bit of life into this competition."

"He's so obnoxious, but if there's anyone I know understands strategy, it's Dr. Will," Survivor Australia star David Genat told cameras in his private interview. "I don't think anything Dr. Will does is not calculated, is not deliberate. The dude is super, super, smart. He's going to cause some major problems for me on the island; I can already tell."

