Dr. Will Kirby’s History on Big Brother, Explained

Swiftly labeled "Dr. Evil" on Big Brother, Kirby is set to stir the collective pot on Deal or No Deal Island.

Reality television fans are preparing for a wave of nostalgia as Dr. Will Kirby, one of the most celebrated Contestants in Big Brother history, joins the Season 2 cast of Deal or No Deal Island.

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Aside from being the Chief Medical Officer of LaserAway, Kirby is best known as a reality television renegade, applauded for his 2001 win on Season 2 of Big Brother. While many reality television stars have stirred the pot with ruthless gameplay, Kirby is credited for pulling off power plays that have forever altered the reality television landscape. From coining the term "showmance" to pioneering the art of purposely losing challenges, Kirby's Big Brother gameplay was a masterclass in strategy. After making a 2024 guest appearance on The Traitors Season 2, Kirby is set to shake things up again while heading to Deal or No Deal Island.

RELATED: Meet the Cast of Deal or No Deal Island Season 2

Boasting multiple decades of reality television prowess, Kirby is bound to emerge as a threat on Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Check out how the reality TV icon redefined social gameplay during his iconic tenure on Big Brother 2 and Big Brother All-Stars, below.

Will Kirby's Big Brother 2 Debut as "Dr. Evil"

Will Kirby appears on "Big Brother 7: All-Stars" at CBS Radford on September 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kirby first stepped into the Big Brother house during the show's sophomore season. Entering the competition as a charming 24-year-old dermatologist, he quickly became a frontrunner with his strategic alliances and unabashed confidence. Kirby was one of the first Big Brother players to prioritize forming alliances that helped him reach the end. Not only did he forge a steel-tight bond with fellow housemate Mike "Boogie" Malin, but he struck up a romantic connection with Shannon Dragoo, coining the term "showmance" — a massively popular term within the reality competition realm — along the way.

Part of what made Kirby such a standout competitor was his strategy to focus more on social gameplay rather than winning physical challenges. Kirby disregarded the Head of Household competitions and concentrated his efforts on staying in a position of power. Labeled as a threat on Day 1 and earning the moniker "Evil Doctor" by his fellow housemates, Kirby's cocky demeanor and willingness to lie to progress his agenda cemented him as a villain that viewers nonetheless loved to root for.

Despite being nominated four times for elimination, Kirby's slick cleverness helped him stay in the Big Brother house until the end. After pleading his case to the jury and bringing to light the gravity of his gameplay, Kirby achieved the majority of votes and was named the Season 2 winner.

Will Kirby's Triumphant Return to Big Brother: All-Stars

Will Kirby appears on "Big Brother 7: All-Stars" at CBS Radford on September 12, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kirby returned to the house five years later for Big Brother 7: All-Stars, where he once again showcased his unparalleled skill in psychological gameplay. As the only housemate who'd won a previous season, Kirby was instantly labeled a threat, leading him to team up again with his BB2 ally Boogie. Together, the duo pulled strings to redefine themselves as non-threatening underdogs while orchestrating the blindsides of the other heavy hitters. Kirby continued his previous strategy of not winning competitions; as long as he wasn't winning challenges, he wasn't viewed as a threat.

RELATED: Do Survivor and Big Brother Alums Use a Different Strategy on Peacock's The Traitors?

One of the season's most unforgettable moments was Kirby's "I hate you all" speech after he landed on the chopping block. After Kirby delivered a monologue about his hatred of his fellow housemates, he encouraged them to all vote him out, threatening to throw every future competition to ensure they'd all be eating slop if they refused to do so. This was a grand maneuver of reverse psychology; by pretending he was no longer interested in playing the game, the voting housemates deemed him the lesser threat, resulting in a 9-0 unanimous vote to keep Kirby in the house.

Kirby fell just short of the Big Brother: All-Stars grand prize, finishing in fourth place on Day 65; however, his gameplay during All-Stars solidified his reputation as a reality competition G.O.A.T. Now, Kirby is stepping into unchartered territory with his appearance on Deal or No Deal Island, and fans won't want to miss the legend's take on the game.

"Dr. Will" Kirby for Deal or No Deal Island Season 2. Photo: Monty Brinton/NBC

Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7, at 8/7c on NBC.