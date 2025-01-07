Parvati Shallow’s Timeline on Survivor & Traitors, Explained

Tour the New Cast Camp with Host Joe Manganiello | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The "Black Widow" of Survivor shouldn't be underestimated on Season 2 of Deal or No Deal Island.

Reality television icon Parvati Shallow is once again ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast as she makes her way to Deal or No Deal Island.

The four-time Survivor castaway and fan-favorite Contestant on The Traitors is stepping into new territory as she joins the Season 2 cast of Deal or No Deal Island, NBC's hit new game show hosted by Joe Manganiello. Boasting strategic prowess, social charm, and a knack for dominating high-pressure games, Parvati is poised to bring her signature tenacity to the latest addition to her bursting reality TV resumé. Applauded far and wide for her aggressive gameplay and deceptive charm, Parvati is bound to emerge as a threat as she settles in at Banker's Island.

As she prepares to spin a new web, check out how "The Black Widow" of Survivor built her reality television legacy.

Parvati's Tribe beginnings on Survivor: Cook Islands

Parvati first rose to prominence on Survivor: Cook Islands in 2006. As a young boxer and aspiring model, she was deemed a non-threat early in the game. However, her fellow castaways were silly to underestimate her. Parvati was fiercely competitive on the show, allowing her to make alliances with heavy hitters while also orchestrating shocking blindsides.

Parvati was one of the first Survivor players to center her gameplay around subtly influencing tribe dynamics with flirtation, earning the moniker "Black Widow" after she revealed in a talking head interview that she planned to lure a fellow tribe member into her web to "trap him there" and "suck his blood." Following her eventual elimination, Parvati secured a spot on the jury after finishing her run in the Top 6 of the season.

Parvati's unforgettable victory on Fans vs. Favorites

While Parvati certainly made waves during her Survivor debut, her 2008 return in Season 16's Fans vs. Favorites solidified her status as one of the most iconic players in the franchise's history. As a member of the Favorites tribe — all consisting of former fan favorites from the competition — Parvati aligned with other savvy players like Cirie Fields and Amanda Kimmel to form the "Black Widow Brigade," an all-female alliance infamous for orchestrating several blindsides of their male competitors.

Fully embracing her flirtatious social game and competitive zeal, Parvati delivered her A-game in Fans vs. Favorites, identifying potential pitfalls and opportunities to blindside like a hawk. To this day, when Survivor castaways fret over the threat of an all-female alliance, the Black Widow Brigade and Parvati's mind-boggling gameplay come to mind. Parvati kicked castaway butt all the way to the final three, where she pled her case and shone a light on her aggressive gameplay.

Many hail Parvati's performance in Micronesia as one of the most impressive gameplays in the show's history. After showcasing her boldness, flawless timing, and impeccable ability to control the narrative without alienating the jury, Parvati won Fans vs. Favorites with a jury vote of 5–3.

Parvati's jaw-dropping Heroes vs. Villains run

Parvati returned for Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains in 2010, where she, unsurprisingly, cemented her villainous persona and showcased her unparalleled strategic skills yet again. Parvati didn't shy away from her nefarious casting, allying with fellow Villain tribe member Russell Hantz early into the game.

One of Parvati's most iconic Survivor moments came in Heroes vs. Villains when she managed to convince Russell to play his hidden immunity idol for her after learning she was likely to be eliminated. Russell concealed his idol until the grand reveal, successfully keeping her on the island despite most of the tribe voting for her.

Parvati's ability to bat her eyelashes into a hidden immunity win was a certified jaw-dropper and highly regarded as one of the most strategic idol plays in Survivor history. Parvati and Russell rode their alliance all the way to the final three alongside Survivor heavy-hitter Sandra Diaz-Twine. While Parvati scored three votes by arguing she'd manipulated Russell to help her get to the end, Sandra won the season with the majority of votes.

Parvati's Survivor return: Winners at War

After a decade away from the island, Parvati returned for Survivor: Winners at War in 2020, competing against a stacked cast of previous champions. While Parvati duked it out against fellow Survivor titans like Boston Rob and Sandra, these former winners knew not to underestimate her. Parvati was ultimately eliminated before the merge, but her reputation as a dangerous player and a magnetic personality remained firmly intact.

Parvati's villainous game on The Traitors Season 2

Fans have eagerly followed Parvati's gameplay through multiple franchises, and in 2024, she flexed her strategic prowess as a villainous competitor in Peacock's The Traitors. The competition game of deception and deduction was a perfect fit for Parvati; her ability to deliver jaw-dropping drama while maintaining her level-headed approach to the game made her a competitor to watch.

Parvati was given free rein to backstab, deceive, and lie her way to success after being recruited to become a Traitor by Big Brother champion Dan Gheesling and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks. Though she ultimately fell short of the grand prize, Parvati's infallible ability to balance cunning with charm earned her praise.

As Parvati makes her way to Banker's Island, reality television fans can't wait to see the Survivor legend flex her strategic chops again. Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7, at 8/7c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.