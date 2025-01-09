Who Are The Traitors in Season 3 of Peacock's Murder Mystery Series? [DETAILS]

This story contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Traitors Season 3.

Season 3 is full of surprises, and that starts from Episode 1 with host Alan Cumming's pick for who will be playing as Traitors.

Season 3 of Peacock's The Traitors is here, and with Alan Cumming's return to Ardross Castle alongside a new crop of reality all-stars, it's anyone's game. But before these players can truly begin lying, deceiving, and backstabbing their way across the Scottish Highlands, Cumming had to reveal which players would be entering the ring as Faithful and which would be hiding among them as Traitors.

When the initial 21-person Season 3 cast was announced, theories about who would be chosen as a Traitor exploded across the internet. Would Tom Sandoval's "Scandoval" rep nab him a top spot in the Traitors Turret? What about Chrishell Stause's cool-under-pressure realtor chops? Which of the whopping four Survivor alums would be the best pick? And what about the Real Housewives donning their finest Scottish-inspired garb?

Luckily, our host put us out of our misery just 20 minutes into the premiere episode; the players gathered at the Round Table, and three players were tapped to don the Traitors robes ... with a surprise fourth entry at the end of the episode.

Read on to learn more about the four players competing as Traitors in The Traitors Season 3.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Considered one of the best players to have never won Big Brother, Danielle Reyes is a competitor through and through.

"This is the game that I was meant to play. I'm here to take people out one by one and I can't wait to start. I'm just – I've never been so happy to be so bad," she said of being chosen as a Traitor.

The premiere episode sees her reunite with fellow Big Brother player Britney Haynes, with whom she has such a nasty history that she teared up over their initial reunion. Danielle is certainly one of the more level-headed players to enter the ring in Season 3, and she cites her family as her driving factor this season.

As a real estate manager by trade in San Francisco, Danielle is used to tackling big personalities in a high-stakes environment. Now the question is if she can keep her cool as she and her fellow Traitors dole out a new murder every night while remaining in the shadows.

Carolyn Wiger

Carolyn Wiger in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Despite her Survivor experience, Carolyn could prove something of a wild card.

"I want to jump up and down, I want to scream. You know how hard it is not to just [scream]? Like, this is what I'm here for," she said upon learning that she would be a Traitor this season.

When she's not competing in reality series, Carolyn works as a recovery counselor, drawing from her own experience recovering from addiction. With a habit of saying whatever comes to mind, we can't help but wonder if keeping a secret this big might prove challenging — but that'll just make it all the more satisfying to watch when she and her fellow Traitors make their game-altering decisions.

Bob the Drag Queen

Bob The Drag Queen in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

While Bob the Drag Queen claims he doesn't plan on being a reckless Traitor, his initial reaction to the news — "I feel like in this world you're either hunted or you're a hunter, and I am not interested in being prey. Baby, I'm gonna be employee of the month, rest assured" — was perfectly on-brand. Best known for his time in the spotlight on RuPaul's Drag Race, this fan-favorite performer can deliver a scathing read as easily as a laugh.

Bob was quick to call other players out on some sexist behavior during the first challenge, though, and definitely managed to ruffle some feathers. However, despite rocking the boat (pun very much intended) in the premiere episode, we have no doubt he'll stick the landing. There's a reason why he was crowned winner of Drag Race Season 8, after all.

But Bob, Carolyn, and Danielle aren't alone in the Traitors Turret for long. Let's get to know our final Traitor:

"Boston Rob" Mariano

Rob Mariano in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

The final Traitor is "Boston Rob" Mariano, who was announced with the initial cast of 21 players but whose fate remained a mystery until the premiere episode's end.

Within the first 10 minutes of the premiere, Cumming introduced Rob's entry as a choice: If any of the other 20 (at the time) players had stepped forward to shake Cumming's hand, they would have been able to eliminate another player of their choice and bring Rob into the fold in that player's place.

When Rob lowered his hood to reveal his identity, a majority of the other players reacted appropriately; Tony Vlachos called Boston Rob "duplicitous," "devious," and "threatening" — all qualities that make for a top-tier Traitor. So it's no wonder why he was ushered into the fold despite the other players initially turning him down.

No one took the bait, but Rob returned at the end of the premiere episode with the big reveal that he'd be one of three new players entering the game in Episode 2 (with the other two entering as Faithfuls), bringing the beginning total to 23 competitors — including four Traitors — before the murders began.

As for Rob himself, he's just as dangerous a player as Tony said.

Best known for his six seasons — including one season win — on the long-running competition series Survivor, Rob has been a staple in the reality competition world since 2002. Strategic, charming, and willing to lie through his teeth if it benefits his game, Boston Rob isn't one to be trifled with.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

