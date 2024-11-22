The former daytime soap opera actress and reality television star is headed to the Scottish Highlands.

Can Chrishell Stause Sell Herself As the Winner of The Traitors Season 3?

Who is The Traitors Season 3 contestant Chrishell Stause?

She may not have instantaneous name recognition in competition reality circles like Boston Rob Mariano. But if you've watched a daytime soap opera in the oughts or any season of the hit real estate series Selling Sunset, then Chrishell is definitely on your pop culture radar.

An actress, real estate agent, and a former Dancing with the Stars contestant, Chrishell is a charmer who certainly knows how to perform with authenticity — a key trait whether you're a Faithful or a Traitor — and navigate the catty world of Real Housewives and former competition reality show contestants she'll be mingling with in Scotland.

With the new season of The Traitors dropping on January 9, 2025, NBC Insider takes a closer look at Chrishell to assess how she might fare in the upcoming season full of traitorous machinations.

Chrishell Stause, The Actress

Chrishell Stause at the "Gladiator II" Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theater on November 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

If you've watched the daytime dramas All My Children or NBC's Days of Our Lives in the past 20 years, then Chrishell Stause has already entertained you with her character work in both long-running serials. On Days, Chrishell's work as Jordan Ridgeway, the physical therapist who captures Rafe Hernandez's (Galen Gering) heart, earned her a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series in 2020. She's dipped back in and out of the series multiple times, but hasn't returned for a new storyline since 2021.

Most recently, she's gotten cast in two high-profile projects: the viral holiday Christmas rom-com movie Hot Frosty, and a recurring role as Yasmine Shields in the revival of the long-running Australian soap opera Neighbours.

What's Chrishell Stause best known for?

Chrishell Stause arrives to the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden/NBC

Even if you can't afford to buy a tiny house in the California real estate market, chances are you have watched other people buy and sell property on Selling Sunset. For all eight seasons of the streaming series, Chrishell Stause has been part of the core real estate agents at Oppenheim Group showing wealthy clients properties around Los Angeles and San Diego.

In fact, the pilot episode of the series, "If Looks Could Sell," was centered on Chrishell joining the firm and having to prove herself to the rest of the agents. Now, Chrishell is an old-timer who continues to stick with the series even when she gets other acting and reality show gigs. That she can hang and hold her own against strong personalities bodes well for her time on The Traitors. She won't be easily flustered by fellow contestant drama, and as a working real estate agent, she knows how to tailor her persona to the person in front of her.

Who is Chrishell Stause married to?

Chrishell has been in a few high-profile relationships over the years. In 2006, she was engaged to Glee-famous actor Matthew Morrison. However, they broke up after only one year. In 2014, she started dating This Is Us actor Justin Hartley. They eventually married but divorced in 2021.

After a short run with her fellow Oppenheim associate Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell started dating Australian musician Georgia Flipo, better known as G Flip, in 2022. They married secretly the same year and are still together. Her gig on Neighbours allows her to work near her hubby's home turf.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.