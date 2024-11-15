Which Efron Brother Is Joining The Traitors Season 3? All About Dylan Efron

The Traitors has the potential to put Zac Efron's younger brother in the spotlight like never before.

Actor and teen heartthrob Zac Efron has a brother?

We get it if that was your first reaction when it was announced last summer that Dylan Efron — Zac's younger brother — will be a contestant on the third season of Peacock's Emmy Award-winning competition series The Traitors.

While Zac Efron is practically a household name due to his teen pop idol status from starring in the High School Musical trilogy, Dylan is way more low-key, and primarily focuses on behind-the-scenes roles in Hollywood. That low-key status proves that he's not only humble, but it could also be a coveted skill when in the thick of The Traitor's gameplay.

As a nice guy from a nice family, are Dylan's gamer skills duplicitous enough to best 20 other larger-than-life personalities when he's assigned to play the game as either a Traitor or Faithful at the start of the season? The answer to that question could foretell whether he's got a shot at earning the cash prize of up to $250,000. NBC Insider takes a closer look at his chances.

Dylan, Zac & the Efron Family

David Efron, Zac Efron, Starla Baskett, and Dylan Efron at the star ceremony where Zac Efron is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on December 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

While Zac and Dylan Efron both work in Hollywood professionally, they didn't get any "nepo" help from their parents, electrical engineer David or administrative assistant Starla. Both worked at the Central California Diablo Canyon Power Plant, and had no connections with the entertainment business. It was Zac's youthful obsession with participating in community theater that exposed the family to the acting business.

With their five-year age difference and Zac focusing on becoming a professional actor in the early 2000s, Dylan told BroBible that they weren't close in their teens.

"I would say that we grew up super combative, just because we’re so different and he was so much older," he said. "We were just into different things. And then once I graduated college, Zac really took me under his wing and let me live with him when I got my first job in Los Angeles. He really became that older brother, and that’s when I would say we grew closer than ever."

Zac's success didn't initially inspire Dylan to follow him to Hollywood. Instead, Dylan attended California Polytechnic State University, pursuing a business and economics degree. Soon enough, though, his first boss at Warner Brothers explained the business and coordination side of producing to him; Dylan was then hooked and shifted toward producing television and film projects.

Dylan Efron, outdoorsman and producer

As an avid outdoorsman, Dylan has been able to merge his physical passions with his career. In the early Hollywood years, Dylan was a physical production coordinator on films like Jersey Boys and American Sniper, and the assistant to film producer Ravi Mehta (Ready Player One).

In 2020, Dylan then produced the outdoors-themed documentary By Hand, and produced and hosted the athlete-centric YouTube series Flow State. He found his groove in making projects that focused on interacting with the world around us, which led to him producing Netflix's Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Dylan and Zac's reality series

As Zac and Dylan got older, they bonded over their shared love of the outdoors, physical activity, travel, and adventure. As such, they developed and produced the eco-themed travel series Down to Earth with Zac Efron. Featuring Zac as the tour guide for the audience, the two-season series had the siblings traveling all over the world to investigate the eco initiatives of countries from Iceland to New Zealand. Each season was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Travel, Adventure and Nature Program.

As evidenced by Dylan's Instagram, which highlights his physical passions, he's upped his Hollywood game by shifting into a stunt performer role. Look for his moves in the streaming series Ahsoka and The Mandalorian. Whether he's globetrotting or conditioning himself to run the New York Marathon, Dylan certainly has all the hallmarks of being a major player in The Traitors' physical challenges.

If he can utilize his stealth skills and physical prowess to his advantage, look for Dylan to possibly be a major contender this season.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.