All About Boston Rob's Life with Wife Amber & Their 4 Kids

Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Boston Rob Is BACK to Host the Official DONDI After Show | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

Boston Rob and Amber are reality TV royalty. Get to know their family here.

Rob Mariano, a.k.a reality TV competition legend "Boston Rob," is a Survivor legend, former Traitor, Deal or No Deal Island player and now, the Host of the Deal or No Deal Island Season 2 after-show. But off-screen, his main role is "Dad," as he raises four daughters with his wife, Amber, in Pensacola, Florida. Get to know the whole Mariano gang, here.

Boston Rob met his wife Amber through Survivor

Rob Mariano and Amber Mariano on the Ninth episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, on Wednesday, April 8 on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

How to Watch Watch the Season 2 premiere of Deal or No Deal Island on Tuesday, January 7 at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

It wasn't even a dating show, but it led to true love nonetheless. Amber Brkich and Rob Mariano made their Survivor debuts on separate seasons of the grueling competition show and later met at Survivor-related events in the early 2000s. But sparks didn't initially fly. "I couldn’t stand her,” Mariano told People. “I thought she was a snob. Beautiful, but a snob.”

But when they met again during Season 8 of Survivor, which brought back former players for an All-Stars season, they just clicked.

RELATED: All About Chris Messina's Tight-Knit Family, Including His 2 "Super Smart" Kids

“On day 15 I said, ‘They’re going to be engaged before we leave,'” said cast mate Rupert Boneham. They kept seeing each other after taping wrapped, and Mariano popped the question during the live finale. She said yes, then won the million-dollar prize (as runner-up, Mariano got a quarter mill), and they left the show engaged. “The fact that Rob proposed before he knew who won just seals it right there for me,” said Amber. “This is for real.”

They tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2005 and went on to compete as a pair on The Amazing Race.

Boston Rob and Amber have four daughters

Boston Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich Mariano with their children on the Tenth episode of SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR, airing Wednesday, April 15 on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

The Marianos are the proud parents of four girls: Lucia Rose, born July 4, 2009; Carina Rose, born December 10, 2010; Isabetta Rose, born May 5, 2012; and Adelina Rose, born June 20, 2014.

“The close-knit Italian-American clan puts family before everything. "We spend a lot of time together as a family. We spend so much time together because we want to,” he said on a parenting podcast, per People. “I think that family aspect is the most important part of what I’m teaching my kids. I always tell them no one is going to be there for you like your family is.”

And though the Marianos may make their home in Florida, "Boston Rob" is raising his kids the Boston way, with plenty of trips to watch the Red Sox and Celtics.

RELATED: What to Know About Smokey Robinson’s Wife, Frances Gladney, and 3 Kids