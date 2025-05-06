Boston Rob & Amber Celebrate Major Milestone with Their 4 Daughters: "Pray for Me"

Cheating, Backstabbing, Drama and More in Every Season 2 Challenge | Deal or No Deal Island | NBC

The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island star shared the sweetest glimpse at their family celebration.

Boston Rob Mariano has just reached the point of no return.

In a May 5 Instagram post, one of the most accomplished players in competitive reality TV history revealed that he and his wife Amber Mariano's third-oldest daughter just turned 13. For those keeping track, that means that the majority of his four daughters are now teenagers — an occasion that had Boston Rob pleading on social media for fans to keep him in their thoughts.

"It's official. Three teenagers… Pray for me!!!" he wrote in a caption. "Please help me wish my #IsabettaRose a Happy 13th Birthday! Your Daddy Loves You So much #BettaBetta."

This means the power dynamic in the Mariano household is again drifting further and further away from the only man in the house. Despite the monumental undertones, Boston Rob was all smiles in the adorable family photo. The star of The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island looks like he's loving every second of life at home with his family!

As his kids get older, one question remains for anyone who's followed Boston Rob's epic television career: Will any of his daughters follow in his footsteps? Only time will tell.

It's official: Boston Rob's daughters' friends think he's attractive

There's added significance about most of his kids becoming teenagers, too. That means their friends are also getting older and directing a lot of newfound attention toward Boston Rob!

In hilariously endearing comments to PEOPLE in April, while attending NBCU's Emmy Kick-Off Luncheon in Los Angeles, the star revealed the pitfalls of being so darn good-looking. Simply put, Boston Rob's daughters' friends find him "hot." Speaking of the younger generation who follow the veteran TV star, Boston Rob said his girls are "hating it." Fortunately, the star has a theory on how this all happened.

Amber Mariano and Boston Rob Mariano attend the Survivor: Winners at War Premiere Party on February 10, 2020. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS/Getty Images

"I think just a combination of Traitors brought a lot of attention to a different generation, and with the onset of streaming, people can go back and watch the old episodes," he said. "They don't have to find a DVD or a VHS tape anymore, so it's cool to just be introduced to a whole other generation."

Still, it wasn't the easiest to catch the attention of his daughters' friends.

"It's kind of weird for a teenage girl to be like, 'Dad, my friends think you're hot.' You know what I mean?"

Between the attention from his teenage fanbase and dealing with so many teenagers of his own, Boston Rob has a lot on his plate lately, doesn't he? It almost makes his days on Survivor seem like a walk in the park.