It's Unreal How Much Boston Rob's 4 Daughters Look Like Mom Amber in This Pic

The genes are strong in this family. The man, the myth, the legendary reality TV personality Boston Rob Mariano and his wife Amber Mariano share four beautiful daughters, all of whom look just like their gorgeous mom. Check out the family resemblance farther down.

Boston Rob is a Christmas baby

Rob Mariano on Survivor All-Stars in 2003. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

The five Mariano ladies (wife Amber, and daughters Lucia Rose, born July 4, 2009; Carina Rose, born December 10, 2010; Isabetta Rose, born May 5, 2012; and Adelina Rose, born June 20, 2014) will never forget Rob's birth date. It's the easy-to-remember Christmas! "Another Year… Me and Jesus!!! #49 🎂" Mariano captioned a pic of himself with his birthday cake, surrounded by his family.

Rob and Amber met playing Survivor, and Mariano has gone on to become a fan favorite through appearances on shows including Deal or No Deal Island and The Traitors, making him famous to a whole new generation of TV fans.

He candidly told People that it's making things a little complicated at home. "I think just a combination of Traitors brought a lot of attention to a different generation, and with the onset of streaming, people can go back and watch the old episodes,” he said. “They don't have to find a DVD or a VHS tape anymore, so it's cool to just be introduced to a whole other generation." But he said, "It's kind of weird for a teenage girl to be like, 'Dad, my friends think you're hot.' You know what I mean?"

Dylan Efron says the bromance is real

In addition to his lovely family, Mariano has the support of his TV bestie, Dylan Efron. After bonding on The Traitors, they've become the Backwards Hat Bros. Efron picked up Rob from LAX. They even did a whole "miss you" skit to a song from The Fast and the Furious franchise...and to one from High School Musical.

In a March 2025 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Efron spoke about his genuine connection with Mariano. "At the end of the day, I love Boston Rob," he said. "What you see on TV is truly him. He's not putting on an act, and he's even funnier than you see. He's not this big mafioso, cutthroat person. He's there to have fun and he's having fun."