The former New York City Housewife and proud owner of Blue Stone Manor is actually no stranger to Scotland.

6 Reasons Why Dorinda Medley Will Make It Nice on The Traitors

Dorinda Medley might still be “on pause” as a one-time Housewife, but she’s sharpening her knives as a contestant on the highly anticipated third season of Peacock’s The Traitors.

The woman who famously made it nice as a regular cast member on The Real Housewives of New York City from 2015 to 2020 is headed to the Scottish Highlands to join 20 other famous faces, competing for a chance to win a quarter of a million dollars. There, Dorinda will face nail-biting challenges filled with riddles and daredevil tests as a Faithful or a Traitor.

For good measure, Dorinda armed herself with an apple — as all N.Y.C. Housewives have — as seen in a recent teaser of the upcoming season of The Traitors, returning to Peacock on January 9, 2025.

Read on to learn why Dorinda will bring greatness to the Round Table.

Dorinda is the Lady of the Manor

Emmy Award-winning host Alan Cumming might have his own castle in The Traitors, but Dorinda is the “Lady of the Manor” in her sprawling New England Berkshires estate.

Her Blue Stone Manor is a nod to the Gilded Age, a stunning architectural gem atop 18 acres of panoramic western Massachusetts. Famous for its “fish room,” the historic Tudor-style home has been the backdrop for several trips on The Real Housewives of New York City. It was also ground zero for the sophomore season of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and again featured in RHUGT: RHONY Legacy.

“Traitors is basically Blue Stone Manor,” she told Parade at the 2024 NBC Upfront, wondering in jest if “that’s where it all started.”

Fainting couches, fireplaces, and peacocks galore, Dorinda prides herself on a home filled with “complete and utter curiosity,” so her stay on The Traitors should feel like home.

She’s no stranger to a good ol' murder mystery

Dorinda Medley in Season 3 of The Traitors. Photo: Peacock

Few could forget Dorinda’s 1920s-themed murder mystery at Blue Stone Manor, so joining The Traitors should be a natural fit.

In RHONY Season 10, Episode 8, Dorinda transformed into the flapper-dressed “Tammy Temperance,” bringing actors into the game that took on poisoned fritters, murdered guests, and a side dish of insult-hurling drama. Many pointed to the Housewife for spoiling her own game when she prematurely confessed to being the killer, though she did have a good reason:

“I’m the murderer,” Dorinda told RHONY producers. “I have been listening, observing, paying attention, and now we can wrap this up and we can finally eat. I’m starving.”

Of course, murderous Traitors in the Emmy Award-winning competition series must always conceal their identities.

Dorinda hosted several Traitors contestants on Bravo

In Season 2 of RHUGT (2022), Dorinda opened the doors of Blue Stone Manor for several former Housewives from across the franchise, some of whom went on to become contestants on The Traitors. Brandi Glanville of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was a Faithful in The Traitors’ premiere season, and Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County was another Faithful in Season 2.

Phaedra Parks of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was also a worthy and unforgettable Traitor in Season 2 of the competition series, and in a July 21, 2022, interview with Entertainment Weekly, Phaedra discussed staying at the “absolutely gorgeous” Blue Stone Manor with Dorinda as her hostess.

“You know, I think if I was a white lady, I'd be Dorinda. I probably just wouldn't drink dirty martinis because I'm not a drinker, but I would be very much like Dorinda,” Phaedra said. “Because she's very well put-together. She likes to have fun, but then she's conservative at the same time. So, you get this sorta crazy side then you get this conservative side. But her heart is pure. She is made of gold. She has great intentions.”

She lived in Scotland in the past

Dorinda Medley attends SiriusXM Radio Andy's Annual Make It Merry Live with Dorinda Medley! at SiriusXM Studios on December 21, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Dorinda lived in London for a decade, leaving her mark on high society as the founder of her own cashmere company, rubbing elbows with Princess Diana and Joan Collins, according to the former Housewife’s Bravo bio. But what isn’t as widely known is that Dorinda also lived in Scotland thanks to her first husband being Scottish, she said in a 2019 interview on Refinery29’s UnStyled podcast.

“We had a home up in Scotland… so I started to tour all the factories in Scotland on the weekends because I was sort of like, ‘What am I doing in this place?’ It was so different for me,” Dorinda said.

Dorinda admitted she felt like a fish out of water and would often take her daughter out in her “pram” when out and about.

Her familiarity with the country, however, could be quite an asset on The Traitors.

Dorinda would rock a Traitors cloak

Treachery and deceit await in the third season of The Traitors, but if anyone is going to wear a cloak in style, look no further than Dorinda Medley.

The fashionista misses no opportunity to pull off an over-the-top style, especially when it’s time to dress for one of her don’t-wanna-miss Halloween parties. Who could forget when Dorinda dressed as Lady Gaga at her 2017 party, and the Housewife ended up “pretty much naked by the end of that scene,” she once told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

"It just made for very authentic TV because I wasn't thinking, 'Oh, I need to look sexy, or I've got to worry about if this falls off, or I don't want to do this, or I don't want to look silly.' I'm like, 'Let's give 'em some good TV,’” Dorinda said.

More of Dorinda’s costumes include light-up leotards, dragon queens, and dazzling red outfits, and Blue Stone Manor becomes a must-see Halloween attraction open to the public.

Earlier this year, she asked for fans’ help when trying to find the perfect attire for another murder mystery dinner, as posted on Facebook Reels. Cloaks were included.

Dorinda will be Housewife No. 6 to join The Traitors

Dorinda Medley attends the God's Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on October 21, 2024. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Dorinda marks Housewife No. 6 on The Traitors, preceded by the aforementioned Brandi, Tamra, and Phaedra. The Traitors Season 2 also had Atlanta Housewife Shereé Whitfield and Larsa Pippen of The Real Housewives of Miami.

In The Traitors Season 3, Dorinda will be joined by fellow Housewives Chanel Ayan of The Real Housewives of Dubai and Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

A fun fact that may indicate where some of the Housewives stand during their stay in Scotland is that both Dorinda and Chanel attended Dolores’s charity softball game to raise breast cancer awareness, as seen in the most recent RHONJ season.

But will deception and murder come between their friendships?

