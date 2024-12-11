"At Heart, I'm a Cop": 5 Reasons Dolores Catania Is a Perfect Traitors Contestant

Don't underestimate this Housewife. Dolores Catania is ready to play on The Traitors.

Reality stars will soon be flocking to Scotland’s Ardross Castle as The Traitors gets ready to kick off its third season. And there will be some Housewives royalty in their ranks.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Dolores Catania is just one of four women with a Housewives pedigree in her past who will travel to the Scottish Highlands in a bid to outdo their rivals for a shot at the reality competition crown — or in this case, up to $250,000 in prize money.

Dolores has long enjoyed a reputation as the voice of reason on RHONJ since 2016 when she first joined the cast in the show’s seventh season. And outside of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, she's the series' longest-running cast member, making her no stranger to the reality world.

Her longtime Housewife status won't be the only thing that sets her apart from the other 21 contestants expected to compete, either. Here are some other compelling reasons why the Paterson, New Jersey, native will be a powerful force when the gameplay begins:

She's a cop "at heart" with an uncanny ability to read people

To get ahead on The Traitors, contestants often need to engage in some serious sleuthing and Dolores may have some genetically inherited detective skills to give her an edge.

Her dad Lawrence Spagnola was once the police chief for Paterson and has a long history in law enforcement, per BravoTV.com. Not only that, but Dolores was once a sheriff’s officer herself, transporting prisoners from jail to court.

“I wanted to be a cop,” she once said, according to The New York Post.

While Dolores' career may have taken a different direction after she was asked to become a Housewife, she’s never forgotten her law enforcement roots and prides herself on being able to read other people, a skill that could give her a critical advantage on The Traitors.

“My favorite movie is The Silence of the Lambs because, at heart, I’m a cop,” she once told US Magazine. “I love how Hannibal Lecter breaks down people’s minds and how he’s able to read them.”

Dolores Catania is a skilled mediator: "Switzerland"

Dubbed “Switzerland” by her castmates for her uncanny ability not to choose sides, Dolores' diplomatic skills will undoubtedly be an asset in the highly competitive, cut-throat world of The Traitors, where any alliance can be shattered in the blink of an eye.

The mother of two has consistently served as a go-between on RHONJ, using some well-honed mediation skills to smooth the waters between feuding factions within the cast.

That couldn’t have been more evident than after the Season 14 finale, which left a divide between two distinct friend groups in the cast. Instead of partaking in the usual reunion, the two groups watched the finale in separate rooms at Rails Steakhouse. Dolores was the only cast member who could seamlessly move between the two rooms, proving her peacemaking skills are on point even in the most potentially uncomfortable situations.

But some have questioned whether her apparent neutrality has resulted in her actually “playing both sides.”

Dolores denied the accusation on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, insisting she’s just trying to “keep the peace." But if she can tip that skill on its head and play one side off another to manipulate those in her midst, Dolores could be a force to be reckoned with on The Traitors.

She’s not afraid to defend herself

Dolores may prefer peace, but if suspicion does come her way as contestants are trying to ferret out the Traitors, she won’t shrink away from defending herself.

She’s already proved on RHONJ that she’ll clap back at anyone questioning her motives.

In one memorable moment from Season 11, Catania went off at a party after her castmates questioned the slow speed of her relationship with now-ex David Principe. Dolores was quick to set the record straight and let it be known she wasn’t going to let the criticism derail her relationship.

“I’m good with that and that should be enough for f---ing everybody,” she said before walking out of the party.

Dolores is a world traveler

A castle in Scotland will be nothing new for this world traveler, who just returned from a globe-trotting trip this summer through Europe where Dolores and her boyfriend Paulie Connell, a native of Ireland, took a romantic trip to Spain and Portugal to explore the gorgeous countryside.

“Portugal on my right Spain on my left. Pretty amazing just taking in all the beauty stay tuned can’t wait to share my trip with u!!,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing one stunning photo of the breathtaking views.

While this trip may have involved more wine, romantic strolls, and sightseeing than she’ll fit in during her time at Cumming's castle, her world-traveling ways show Dolores can easily adjust to any new locale and enjoys seeing life as an adventure.

She’s here for the drama

After seven seasons on RHONJ, Dolores has seen it all and won’t be scared off by a little drama.

This unflappable Housewife — who can also deliver plenty of drama of her own — won’t be thrown by whatever antics or betrayals take place inside the castle walls or during the high-stakes games that have become a staple of The Traitors. In fact, she relishes in the theatrics.

During a recent appearance on Two Ts in a Pod With Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Dolores raved about her time filming Peacock’s hit reality competition.

"It was the best experience of my life. I cannot wait!” Dolores said.

While Dolores didn’t divulge any secrets — other than revealing fellow competitor Bob Harper was a constant confidant — we can’t wait to find out what has her so excited about her time on the show.

