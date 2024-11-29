The ex- The Bachelorette contestant steps up to the Scottish castle with plenty of charm and an all-important skill.

What Does Wells Adams Bring to Season 3 of The Traitors? Everything to Know

There are plenty of The Traitors contestants, across all three seasons, who are best known for their reality show cred when they enter host Alan Cumming's domain in Scotland.

However, there's a chance Wells Adams, an upcoming Season 3 contestant, is most likely known for his "wife guy" energy first and his reality dating show stints second.

Wells is an alumnus of The Bachelorette Season 12 where he competed for Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher's hand (and lost to her now-husband Jordan Rodgers). He then hopped on over to compete in Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while he was eliminated in Week 6, he returned in Season 4 not as a competitor but as the house bartender — a role he still holds today.

But it's ultimately his public romance with former Modern Family actress and Love Island USA host Sarah Hyland that earned them millions of Instagram followers who are rooting for their love to this day.

As a known ally for the ladies and someone who can snark with the best of 'em about reality show drama, Wells seems primed to be a top competitor. Here, NBC Insider gives a bit more insight into Wells' background, which might shed some light on his potential game play inside The Traitors castle when the new season starts on January 9 on Peacock.

Wells Adams' Reality Dating Rounds & Bartending Skills

Wells Adams attends the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 07, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Today, Wells Adams might be a familiar face in reality dating show circles, but he actually started his media career as a radio host and DJ. In 2013, he was a morning show host for Nashville's "Lightning 100" station where he became a popular voice and behind-the-scenes producer. In 2015, he shifted over to the iHeartRadio family of stations hosting morning and afternoon drive-time shows. While there, he also hosted the Your Favorite Thing podcast along with Miley Cyrus' elder sister Brandi Cyrus.

It was during his stint as a radio host that he followed his brother's lead and auditioned for The Bachelorette, getting cast in Season 12 (although his brother never made it onto the show). Wells only made it six weeks before he was booted. He next tried his luck on Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise where he did not find a love match with Ashley Iaconetti. But he did get into a relationship with fellow contestant Danielle Maltby outside of the series...until he met Sarah Hyland.

Wells and Sarah's Romance Timeline

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

If you're one of Sarah Hyland's 11 million Instagram followers, you likely know she's a huge fan of reality dating shows and used to post her thoughts as seasons progressed. On X (the social media site formally known as Twitter), she admitted to having a crush on Wells during his run on The Bachelorette, which connected them and prompted Wells to slide into her DMs asking for a date. She accepted and that began their public social media courtship before they officially started dating in 2017.

In 2018, the couple moved in together and then got engaged in 2019. Due to the pandemic, their nuptials were delayed until 2022.

This year, Wells turned 40, celebrated five years with Hyland, and journeyed to The Traitors castle to compete against a new flock of personalities battling for a shot at winning up to $250,000. He certainly knows how to navigate big personalities and can charm with his radio voice, so we see Wells as a potential under-the-radar competitor who can use his bartending skills and easy charm to observe and strategize behind others' backs.

The Traitors will return for its third outing starting on January 9, with the recently renewed Seasons 4 and 5 coming down the line.