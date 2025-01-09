Detective Chops & Big Brother Champ: Derrick Levasseur Spells Double Trouble for The Traitors

This story contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3.

The former Big Brother champion is ready to sniff out the Traitors.

Just two episodes into the third season of The Traitors, Peacock's Emmy-winning competition reality show, and chaos reigns at Ardross Castle!

As usual, host Alan Cumming has already split the season's contestants — comprised of reality series celebs, pop culture persons of note, and even an actual British royal — into Faithfuls and treacherous Traitors to vie for the ultimate prize of $250,000. However, the audience and the players' expectations have been upended with every diabolical revelation our host has leveled upon this crop of 21 players.

And, yes, we did say 21 players. Even after the Traitors murdered Dorinda Medley and the larger group banished Wells Adams, the number of players stands at 21 because the producers had Cumming add reality competition legends "Boston Rob" Mariano, Wes Bergmann, and Derrick Levasseur to the fold at the top of Episode 2.

All three are major threats to the existing pack of players because of their physical and mental prowess in games like these. But there's an even twistier talent that Derrick brings along: He is an actual detective!

Let's take a look at Derrick's real-world skills for potentially catching some Traitors and putting them in the castle's clink.

Detective Levasseur, I presume?

Derrick Levasseur arrives at the seventh annual Fighters Only World Mixed Martial Arts Awards at The Palazzo Las Vegas on January 30, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker/WireImage

Well before Derrick Levasseur became famous for his reality television and true crime reporting career, he was a police prodigy in the Central Falls, Rhode Island, police department. At age 20, he joined as one of the youngest officers in the department's history working in Patrol and Detective roles. He was eventually promoted to the Special Investigations Unit as an undercover detective supporting national cases with Rhode Island connections.

He was awarded the Medal of Valor and the American Red Cross “Hero Award” before he retired in 2017 and opened the still-operating private investigation firm Break Investigative Group.

Big Brother 16 and Beyond

Derrick Levasseur attends the "Big Brother 16" Red Carpet Finale Party at Eleven NightClub on September 25, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Three years before Derrick retired from police work, he signed up to be a contestant on the U.S. version of the reality competition series Big Brother. He was cast in Season 16 and then proceeded to dominate much of the season with his incisive gameplay. He earned the coveted role of Head of Household (which allowed him to steer the game to his potential benefit) four times and then got to be in the position solo for three out of those four weeks. He also evaded getting sent to the potentially game-ending Block, which was only the first time that's occurred in the series' history since his current The Traitors peer Danielle Reyes pulled it off in her season of Big Brother.

In the end, he won Season 16 with a 7-2 jury vote that landed him a hefty $500,000 windfall.

Derrick's prowess at Big Brother gameplay and his ease on camera led him to a side gig as a talking head and host on Investigation Discovery true crime shows like Hard Evidence: Is OJ Innocent and Breaking Homicide. Eventually, he started his own true crime podcast, Detective Perspective, which he continues to produce weekly.

Having mastered his skills of detecting deception and inconsistent human behavior as both a cop and in the fishbowl arena of reality television, Derrick is going to be a quick study of the greener contestants around him. And in his role as a Faithful, we've already got the ultimate cat-and-mouse scenario at play as he tries to smoke out the Traitors: Reyes, Mariano, Carolyn Wiger, and Bob the Drag Queen.

New episodes of The Traitors Season 3 premiere on Peacock on Thursdays at 9/8c, with the season finale and reunion premiering on March 6.

All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.

