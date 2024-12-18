The Traitors Season 3 Trailer Has New Cast Out for Blood: “Metaphorically I Hope”

Faithful beware because the latest trailer for Peacock’s The Traitors, Season 3 just dropped offering fans another look at the impeccably dressed competitors, as well as a glimpse at some of the scary competitions in store for them.

The latest trailer for the upcoming season, featuring an all-new cast of reality TV all-stars, dropped Wednesday with host Alan Cumming doing what he does best, teasing a cutthroat and murderous competition in his Scottish castle and looking darn good doing it.

“Come friends, come foe, come one, come all to the highlands to see who lives and who falls,” he begins in his trademark ominous cadence.

From there, we get to see cast members like Nikki Garcia, Tom Sandoval, Dolores Catania, Wells Adams and many more promising they’re here to play, no matter how messy it may get. From the looks of things, it'll get pretty messy.

Whether it’s creepy crawlers and scary clowns in the competitions or dramatic finger-pointing and arguments happening at the familiar roundtable, Season 3 promises many twists and turns. It also seems the new cast will be getting a little help (or at the very least drama) from two familiar faces. The trailer briefly showcases two returning competitors from past seasons, Kate Chastain and Parvati Shallow.

For those unfamiliar, The Traitors is a competition series that takes reality stars and pits them against each other in a murderous and conniving game with the ultimate prize of $250,000 on the line. At the beginning of the competition, Cumming will select Traitors to live among the group while the others, known as The Faithful, try to figure out who is betraying them, all while engaging in challenges to boost the prize pot and gain insights into their fellow competitors. Each night the Traitors will meet in secret to determine someone to murder in the night (metaphorically). Then, after a challenge, the remaining group will gather around and decide who to banish from the castle. If the Faithful do their job, the Traitors get sent home. However, if the Traitors succeed, they’ll slowly whittle down the Faithful until no one knows who to trust.

Watch the trailer above to get excited for the three-episode premiere of The Traitors Season 3 on January 9 at 6 p.m. PT/9p.m. ET only on Peacock. After that, new episodes will drop every week on Thursdays at the same time with the finale and reunion set for March 6 on Peacock.

NBC will air the first two episodes of The Traitors Season 3 on January 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream right now on Peacock.