Try your hand at gameplay from the hit reality show beginning on January 31.

The Traitors Experience to Reopen Its Doors to All You Traitors and Faithful: Ticket Details & More

Do you think you have what it takes to win on The Traitors? You just might get a chance to try your hand at deception and social subterfuge because Peacock’s hit reality show is hosting another immersive pop-up that’s the next best thing to actually going to Alan Cumming’s Scottish castle.

When and where is The Traitors Experience? The Traitors Experience is opening its doors once more in Los Angeles. The experience, which invites Traitors and Faithful alike to compete in “a series of heart-stopping missions full of lies and trickery,” will begin on January 31. This is the second time LA has hosted The Traitors Experience; the first time was in January of the previous year.

RELATED: Boston Rob, Tom Sandoval, Chrishell Stause & More Join The Traitors Season 3: Cast Details

“The experience will transport attendees into the series’ Scottish castle interior, where fans will participate in their own version of the show’s nail-biting competition as they complete a sequence of games and puzzles to determine the Traitor among their group,” a press release for The Traitors Experience reads. “Fans will have the chance to rummage through Alan Cumming’s iconic wardrobe in a puzzle-filled haberdashery, dodge lasers in a race against the clock, solve a breathtaking coffin escape in a dark dungeon, and more.”

How to get tickets for The Traitors Experience Ticketed reservations are required to take part in The Traitors Experience, and they cost $40 per person (plus fees). The event will take place on Friday and Saturday nights starting on January 31 and running through February 15, meaning there are six total nights. The mansion may look like a Scottish castle, but it’s actually going to be a private residence in LA’s West Adams neighborhood, the exact address of which will be revealed when you purchase your ticket.

RELATED: Get a First Look at The Traitors Season 3 Challenges as New Celebrity Players Face Off (WATCH)

The Traitors Experience will kick off a few weeks after Season 3 of the Emmy Award-winning reality show debuts on Peacock.

Alan Cumming on The Traitors Season 2 Episode 9. Photo: Euan Cherry/Peacock

When does Season 3 of The Traitors premiere? The Traitors Season 3 will premiere on Peacock on January 9, 2025, and premieres week-to-week for a total of 12 episodes (11 episodes plus a reunion special).

The NBCUniversal platform currently offers two monthly subscription plans: Premium ($5.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($11.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). If you're a student, you can enjoy the Premium plan for just $1.99 for an entire year!

The show — which became the #1 unscripted series across all streaming platforms in the first week of Season 2's launch — is executive-produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Jack Burgess, and Tim Harcourt.

Catch up on The Traitors Seasons 1 and 2 on Peacock now.

The Traitors Season 3 premieres on Peacock on January 9, 2025.