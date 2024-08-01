Mariska Hargitay's Son August Is So Much Taller Than Her in New Family Olympics Photo

Mariska Hargitay on Naming Her Cat After Taylor Swift's "Karma" and 25 Years of Law & Order: SVU

The SVU star and her husband Peter Hermann brought their three kids to the Paris Summer Olympics.

Well, fans now know who's been taking their French lessons seriously ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics!

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, have been making the most of their time in Paris cheering on Team USA. And one of Hargitay's recent Instagram videos has fans seriously impressed.

On July 31, Hargitay shared an adorable video of the two speaking French before revealing they were in attendance to see the U.S. women's swimming team in action! As it turns out, the couple are huge fans of Katie Ledecky, who went on to dominate the 1500-meter freestyle race and win her 12th Olympic medal in the process!

Hargitay dotted her video with adorable hashtags supporting Team USA and the 27-year-old swimming sensation. “#Paris2024 @olympics #swimming @katieledecky #LETSGO #Katie #GoTeamUSA #CityOfLights #KatieCrushesIt,” she said.

One commenter summed it up best and said what the whole world is thinking: "You guys deserve an Olympic gold medal for cutest couple." No kidding.

Hargitay and her husband aren't the only ones enjoying the sights and sounds of the Olympics. Their kids are along for the ride as well!

Mariska Hargitay and her family meet up with the family of an Olympic legend

Mariska Hargitay is seen in attendance with her husband Peter Hermann, son August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Being in Paris with your husband for the Olympics is one thing, but having your three kids with you while you do it sounds like the best vacation ever. Judging by Hargitay's Instagram, her children are just as hooked on cheering on Team USA as their mom, but one photo gives us all the feels.

We spot Hargitay, Hermann, their sons August, 17, and Andrew, 11, and daughter Amaya, 12, alongside Ledecky's family. August in particular has grown up so much, and his nearly a head taller than his mother.

"So honored to celebrate the extraordinary @katieledecky with the extraordinary Ledecky family!! #Paris2024," she captioned.

Hargitay's kids are growing up so fast—it feels like only yesterday that they were helping mom celebrate her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For the past week, Paris has been the backdrop for countless Olympic family memories from some of our favorite stars. If it's not Hargitay's family bonding with Ledecky's family, it's Al Roker and his daughter embarking on a croissant mission through the streets of Paris.

It's been a heck of a first week of the 2024 Olympics — and it will only get better.