Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Are So Happy Together on Summer Vacation

Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann at the inaugural Gotham TV Awards held at Cipriani 25 Broadway on June 4, 2024 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

The SVU star and her actor husband took the cutest selfie while on a getaway.

Mariska Hargitay is enjoying a summer vacation alongside her hubby — and judging by her smile, she's loving every second of it!

The Law & Order: Special Victim Unit star is taking every advantage of her time off between filming. She and her husband of nearly 20 years (they celebrate two decades of marriage in August), actor Peter Hermann, never pass up an opportunity to take an adorable selfie while traveling together. In a June 28 Instagram post, Hargitay shared a carousel of herself and her husband having the time of their lives inside what appears to be a gondola in a very lush and tropical location.

"It's a happy day!❤️" the SVU star sweetly captioned the photos.

Fans thought the couple couldn't get any cuter after we tracked down pictures of Hermann radiantly gushing over Hargitay during a recent date night. Still, they've happily proven otherwise.

How Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann met

Believe it or not, the couple first met when Hermann guest-starred on SVU way back in Season 3. The esteemed actor — best known for his work on Blue Bloods — went on to appear in more than 30 episodes of SVU. Hargitay has confessed she was enamored after meeting him on set during his debut guest appearance as defense attorney Trevor Langan.

The actress actually made the first move, inviting him to attend a church service with her. The rest, as they say, is history.

"We went to church together, and it was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," Hargitay told PEOPLE in 2019. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

The couple's unbelievable chemistry predictably shines in every scene Langan and Olivia Benson share on-screen.

Unsurprisingly, Hermann shares the same sentiment about his wife of nearly 20 years.

"I never thought I would have this much laughter in my life," Hermann explained in a separate 2019 PEOPLE interview. "Not just actual laughter, but also the way that Mariska is just the embodiment of laughter — of joy."