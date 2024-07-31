Al Roker & His Lookalike Daughter Leila Ate Giant Croissants Bigger Than Their Heads

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

The TODAY weatherman is in Paris for the Olympics and took the time to explore the City of Lights with his 25-year-old Leila.

Al Roker and his lookalike daughter Leila Roker may not have won gold medals in Paris, but they're winners in our book after successfully hunting down the biggest croissants ever!

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

Part of the beauty of the Summer Olympics is that not every aspect is based on the highly intense competitive spirit among athletes competing for glory. Sometimes, it's the lighthearted moments that matter most, especially when you're in a place like Paris.

In an adorable Instagram post shared by TODAY on July 31, Al Roker and Leila Roker (who happens to live in Paris) joined forces with Al Roker's colleague Craig Melvin to embark on a French croissant crawl. And boy, did they succeed in their mission!

"We went on a croissant crawl in Paris — and had a very special guest! Watch TODAY to see our favorites. ❤️ 🥐," TODAY's caption read. In true Olympic fashion, the trio somehow managed to hunt down pastries that were bigger than their heads. You'll seriously have to see them to believe it.

It looks to fans that Al Roker and his daughter are making the best of their time in Paris — when they haven't been on the hunt alongside Melvin to find humongous things to eat, they've been spending some much-needed father-daughter time.

Al Roker and his daughter Leila explore Paris to the fullest

Al Roker and 25-year-old Leila Roker have been exploring every bit of the city, and the weatherman hasn't shied away from their experience together when posting updates on his Instagram account.

"Here's the best part of today and being here," Roker said, gesturing to his daughter. "Leila Roker — the best Roker — is here."

Leila Roker wasted no time explaining how the croissant crawl went!

"It was awesome," she confessed. "I had like the best croissant I ever had."

Of course, catching the U.S. Women's Gymnastic Team clinch the team gold medal on July 30 was the hottest ticket and town, and Al Roker made sure not to miss a second of the action on Tuesday night. America's weatherman captured magical footage of Simone Biles, Suni Lee, and the rest of Team USA celebrating their victory from the stands.

Between enjoying extensive father-daughter time, eating plenty of pastries, and witnessing history being made, we're pretty sure Al Roker is living his best life in Paris right now — he may never come back to the United States at this rate!

Al Roker poses backstage with his family as he makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Al Roker's kids

In addition to middle daughter Leila Roker, Al Roker and his wife of nearly 29 years, Deborah Roberts, share their 22-year-old son Nicholas. The meteorologist adopted his oldest child, Courtney, with his ex-wife Alice Bell. Courtney welcomed her daughter Sky on July 3, 2023, making Al Roker an extremely doting grandfather.

"It is magical, it really is," Al Roker told his TODAY co-Hosts. "The thing is, everyone tells you it’s going to be 'this thing' and you don’t know; it’s like when they tell you about having your first child. And then to hold this little girl, knowing almost 35 years ago I held her mom? And here she is, 5 lbs., 15 oz. 19 inches long and she’s just perfect."