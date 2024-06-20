All About Al Roker and His Daughter Courtney's New Cookbook (DETAILS)

Al Roker Jokes He Uses Last Year's Health Crisis To Get Out Of Trouble With Wife Deborah Roberts

Al Roker is at it again: He's releasing his third cookbook!

Officially set for an October release — and available to preorder now — Al Roker's Recipes to Live By is a joint venture by America's meteorologist and his daughter, Courtney Roker Laga. For the last two decades, Roker and Courtney have perfected their family's home recipes and curated 100 dishes to wow home chefs worldwide.

Fans have had to wait over 20 years for the latest installment in the TODAY anchor's cookbook series. Al Roker's Big Bad Book of Barbecue and Al Roker's Hassle-Free Holiday Cookbook were released in 2002 and 2003, respectively. It's safe to say, however, that Recipes to Live By will be worth the wait!

When is Al Roker and his daughter Courtney's cookbook release date? Al Roker's Recipes to Live By will be available everywhere books are sold on October 15 — but don't forget to preorder.

Speaking to TODAY.com, Roker and Courtney are very proud of their latest father-daughter collaboration.

"This is truly a labor of love to be able to create a record and a cookbook with my daughter Courtney of all the recipes that mean the most to me and my family," Roker confessed. "And, bonus: She did all the work!"

(Roker's hilarious revelation doesn't surprise us at all — we're sure Roker was too preoccupied with his granddaughter, Sky, to tinker with any recipes in the kitchen.)

Courtney explained how each recipe, covering every type of cuisine, from Sunrise Burritos to Bourbon Apple Pie Milkshakes, was mindfully selected to reflect her relationship with her dad and their cultural heritage.

"In this book, you can expect to find recipes that we personally cherish, whether they were passed down in our family or discovered during our culinary adventures together," Courtney revealed. "We've poured our hearts into crafting dishes that reflect our shared love for cooking and our cultural heritage."

When Roker's not busy being the world's best grandpa, he's showing off his culinary skills with another cookbook!

Everything to know about Al Roker's children

Al Roker poses backstage with his family as he makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Roker, a father of three, has two daughters and one son. His oldest, culinary superstar Courtney, was born in 1987 and adopted by Roker and his then-wife Alice Bell. He and his current wife, broadcast journalist Deborah Roberts, welcomed daughter Leila in 1998 and their only son, Nicholas, in 2002.

Of course, you can't talk about Roker's kids without mentioning Courtney's child — his only granddaughter, little Sky! Roker fans are already well aware of Sky, who's managed to capture her grandpa's — and the social media world's — heart by being pretty much one of the cutest grandkids at all times

The longtime TODAY weatherman can't help but show off his granddaughter as often as he can — and if you ask us, Sky is the perfect excuse to get out of doing exhausting kitchen prep alongside Courtney for the cookbook.

Courtney had better watch out. We have a feeling her daughter might replace her in an upcoming cookbook if she's not careful!