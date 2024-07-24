Al Roker's Granddaughter Visited Him at TODAY and They Share the Biggest Smile

For Al Roker, it was unofficially Bring Your Granddaughter to Work Day on TODAY.

For the past year, Al Roker has let his fans get to know his granddaughter Sky, posting frequent photos of his first grandchild.

How to Watch Watch TODAY weekdays at 7AM ET on NBC.

As it turns out, the only thing cuter than America's weatherman spending quality time with little Sky at home is the 1-year-old visiting Pop-Pop at work! Roker's daughter and granddaughter visited the set of TODAY on July 24, and Grandpa looked thrilled that she's in his arms and hanging out with him while he's at work.

"Did you know it's Bring Your Granddaughter and Daughter To Work Day? Oh. It's not? Never mind," Roker captioned on Instagram.

Chalk it up as yet another adorable grandfather/granddaughter moment — Roker and Sky sure have many of them so far.

Al Roker commends Sky's parents for "doing a great job"

During a July 16 appearance on TODAY, Roker gave viewers an update on Sky and admitted that he couldn't be happier — or prouder — of his daughter, Courtney, and his son-in-law, Wes, regarding how they're the best parents they can be.

"I'm very proud of my daughter and my son-in-law," he revealed. "They're terrific parents and they've raised this, so far, incredibly happy baby who's just very content, and very adventurous when it comes to food and just has a very, very lovely, happy disposition. So it's like, 'Well, whatever you're doing, you're doing a great job.'"

As a first-time grandfather, Roker has learned what it's like to balance advising his own kids as they navigate being first-time parents themselves.

Al Roker poses backstage with his family as he makes his Broadway debut in the hit musical "Waitress" on Broadway at The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on October 5, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

"Look, our kids have to find their path," Roker explained. "Everybody's parental style is different. So, you kind of let them find their way. You can gently suggest things and your kids can take that and use it or not. And once you've given that advice, you have to let it go, because they have to find their way."

Ultimately, Roker and his extended family have found a happy balance — and the results are apparent: little Sky is one of the happiest babies around!

Roker and Courtney recently announced their latest joint venture: a cookbook! Al Roker's Recipes to Live By, a father-daughter collaboration set to be released in October. Roker called it "a labor of love," and fans can't wait to get their hands on it.