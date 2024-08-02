See Suni Lee Tear Up While Meeting Mariska Hargitay with Jordan Chiles (VIDEO)

Suni Lee Is 'So Nervous' Competing On 'DWTS' She Gets Sick Before Every Performance

The SVU star and her kids met the gymnasts in Paris just days after their team won the Olympics gold medal.

Even Olympic champions get starstruck.

Gymnast Suni Lee, who won gold in Paris as part of Team USA's Women's Artistic Team All-Around win and a Bronze for her Individual All-Around performance, was visibly emotional when she met Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay. As anyone would be.

Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles loved meeting Mariska Hargitay

Lee was with her teammate Jordan Chiles in a press area when Hargitay spotted them. Lee was almost too nervous to approach her. "C'mon, come on," Chiles encouraged Lee, as you can see in the video below. As Hargitay went in for the hug, Lee nearly broke down, prompting Chiles to remind her not to cry in this happy moment.

As one commenter astutely observed, "I love how everyone is star struck by the Olivia Benson 😍," referencing the iconic character Hargitay has played for more than a quarter of a century.

Hargitay was accompanied by her three kids, August, 17, and Andrew, 11, and daughter Amaya, 12, was especially excited to meet the gymnasts, who even let her wear one of their gold medals for a picture.

Mariska Hargitay and her husband are having the best time at the 2024 Olympics

Just like her co-star Christopher Meloni, who watched a number of Olympic events with his wife Sherman Williams, Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann are immersing themselves in the Games. They recorded a video in French when they went to watch Katie Ledecky kill it at the women's 1500 meter freestyle, and even took a double family photo with the Ledecky clan.

Mariska Hargitay is seen in attendance with her husband Peter Hermann, son August Miklos Friedrich Hermann and daughter Amaya Josephine Hermann on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 31, 2024 in Nanterre, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Hargitay also stopped by TODAY to see Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager. "What a joy to see my friends @todayshow #Paris2024 @nbcolympics #SupportingTheLadiesWhoCrushedIt," Hargitay captioned a pic of the NBC stars together.

Hargitay and Hermann have been married for two decades

It's a big summer for the Hargitay household; She and Hermann celebrate twenty years of marriage this month. Their slightly unorthodox first date was at a church service.

"It was like getting hit with a lightning bolt," Hargitay recalled to PEOPLE in 2019. "I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service. No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was the one."

Sounds like these two have won the gold medal in the couple Olympics.