Law & Order star Christopher Meloni and his wife, Sherman Williams, had a grand time in the City of Love.

Christopher Meloni and His Wife Share Epic Olympics Pics with Snoop Dogg and More Celebs

As fans await the return of Law & Order: Organized Crime, Christopher Meloni has been enjoying the 2024 Paris Olympics alongside his wife, Sherman Williams, and other friends.

Law & Order's resident "Zaddy" is no stranger to pushing the human body to its limits — his chiseled physique received a full-frontal feature in a 2022 Peloton ad, and virtually any video of him stretching behind the scenes goes viral.

Meloni's wife, Sherman Williams, has been cheering him on for decades — they've been married since 1995 — and the pair were recently spotted at the 2024 Paris Olympics, looked to be having the time of their lives.

Christopher Meloni and His Wife at the Paris Olympics

Meloni and his wife are among the legions of fans watching the action unfold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While enjoying some downtime events, the two were apparently keen to explore the City of Love in style — and he shared some highlights on Instagram.

In one video, Meloni and Sherman rode bikes on the streets of Paris as it drizzled outside.

Sherman seemed to be bouncing along with joy despite the inclement weather. Upon noticing her husband was taking a video, Sherman threw Meloni a peace sign before zooming ahead, her poncho fluttering in the wind.

Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend the "Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022" at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

"My girl!" Meloni exclaimed with pride while trailing behind. The Law & Order star captioned the adorable tribute, "Why I married her."

Meloni also shared a picture of him and Sherman in front of an arena, decked to the nines in Olympics swag.

Christopher Meloni with Snoop Dogg at the Paris Olympics

While Meloni loves quality time with his wife, the Law & Order also brushed paths with other industry icons while enjoying the Olympics celebrations.

He snapped a picture with Snoop during the festivities, looking downright dashing while wearing a patriotic fit next to the D-O-double-G. Later in the festivities, Meloni and his wife hung out with Elizabeth Banks and Alan Cummings.

"Paris2024 enjoying the Olympics with…the world," Meloni captioned the photo slideshow of Olympics highlights with his wife and friends.

In another snapshot, Meloni and Sherman posed side-by-side, looking as elegant as they were excited for the global celebration.

