Someone in the stands got Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles movin' and groovin' during their Olympic qualifier Sunday.

You'll Love Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles' Reaction to Seeing Snoop Dogg in the Crowd

All eyes may have been on gymnastics phenom Simone Biles at the women’s Olympic gymnastics qualifying round — but Biles had her attention on someone else: Snoop Dogg.

The veteran gymnast and her teammate Jordan Chiles were hilariously caught by NBC cameras looking and pointing into the stands during the qualifying round, which ended with Team USA easily sliding into first place.

“Simone spotting someone in the stands, a lot of celebs here today,” an NBC commentator remarked in a video of the celebrity sighting posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Then, Chiles suddenly broke out into a dance and the cameras followed the gymnasts’ gaze to show just who had caught their attention. It was none other than Snoop Dogg, the rapper and NBC special correspondent, who has been making the rounds from one Olympic event to another.

Snoop, who had been sitting in the front row with Chiles family, was decked out in an American flag themed tracksuit and was on his feet leading the smooth dance as he swayed his hips back and forth and raised his arms into the air.

Jordan Chiles, Simone Biles, and Snoop Dogg were. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/GaZisVIUu8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 29, 2024

After spotting the music icon, Biles laughed and then joined in on the dance herself.

Snoop Dogg's G.O.A.T. Shirts

Snoop has been an enthusiastic cheerleader for Biles, even wearing a custom made t-shirt with Biles' face predominantly featured on the front.

“We’re giving Snoop Dogg’s shirt a perfect 10,” NBC Sports captioned a video on X of the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” singer unveiling the masterpiece.

He’s also been spotted with a t-shirt in honor of tennis star Coco Gauff, according to People.

Snoop has somehow found a way to be at the center of nearly all the Olympic action, bringing gold medal energy with him wherever he goes, whether it's memorably cheering Caeleb Dressel onto his gold medal win Saturday, offering his unique brand of commentary at a U.S. badminton match or celebrating the women of the U.S. gymnastics team.

Snoop Dogg attends the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification on day two of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 28, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

“We’re planning on shaking it up in many different ways, bringing my flavor,” Snoop told Forbes of his role as special correspondent before the Games began. “It’s the Olympics, y’all. This is the biggest sporting event. We only get it once every four years, so we’re going to make the most of it.”

The U.S. Women’s Olympic Gymnastic Team will return to the mat today as they try to take home a team gold in the final team competition.