Jordan Chiles posted the fourth-highest qualifying score but can't vie for the all-around final medal. Here are the simple, and simply heartbreaking, reasons.

Snoop Dogg Cheers on Jordan Chiles with Her Family as Gymnast Has Amazing, Yet Disappointing, Day

Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles’ outstanding finish at the women’s qualifying round on Sunday at the Paris Olympics provides a striking – and heartbreaking – reminder of the fact that the Olympics are a numbers game.

Mere fractions of a second or just hundredths of a point can make the difference between coming out on top -- and missing the mark. Moreover, there can be participation caps to consider.

For Chiles, 23, a two-time Olympian, all that added up the fact that instead of competing for the women’s all-around final on Thursday, Aug. 1, she will on the sidelines rooting on teammates Simone Biles and Suni Lee.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

Snoop Dogg cheered with Jordan’s family

On Sunday, an elated NBC special correspondent Snoop Dogg was in the audience at the Bercy Arena watching Team USA’s every move.

Snoop was seated with Jordan’s ever-supportive mother and father Gina and Timothy as the 23-year-old two-time Olympian took her turn in the qualifier rotation.

Snoop Dogg and Jordan Chilesâ family was full of excitement after her beam routine. ð #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/XnSk0g6BWE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2024

“Just another day in the gym,” Timothy cheered from the sidelines as his daughter performed on the balance beam.

Jordan nailed the routine. Her mom and dad -- and Snoop -- leapt to their feat bursting with pride. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah,” cheered Timothy.

Jordan Chiles from Team USA competes in the women's gymnastics at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France on July 28, 2024. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Jordan’s parents, who named her after basketball superstar Michael Jordan -- had more reasons to shout with joy as the day continued. Jordan went on to earn high marks on the vault, floor, and bars. It was like she was checking off items on a to-do list.

RELATED: Here Are All the U.S. Medal Winners at the 2024 Paris Olympics

At the end of the qualifying round, Jordan posted the fourth highest score of all of the gymnasts, trailing behind only three athletes: Biles, Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade, and Lee, who edged Chiles out by 0.067 points on the bars routine.

Why isn’t Jordan Chiles up for the all-around final?

As noted before, the Olympics are a numbers game. Despite Chiles’ high score and placement among competitors, Chiles is ineligible for the all-around final at the Paris Olympics.

Chalk that to the “two-per country rule,” reported The Sporting News. Put in place in 1976, it was established, the publication added, to “diversfy the competitive pool at the Summer Games.”

The rule is straightforward: no country can send more than two gymnasts to each of the five event finals. That includes the all-around and the four apparatuses --- the vault, floor, bars and beam.

Jordan Chiles from Team USA competes in the women's gymnastics at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France on July 28, 2024. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Chiles, a team silver medalist from Tokyo 2020 who who didn’t qualify for the all around final a those Games worked hard to get that shot in Paris. It would take a withdrawal of either Biles or Lee for her to compete in the all-around event. She will, however, compete in the individual floor exercise, by virtue of coming in second in that event, behind Biles.

Chiles will also step up for the women’s team final on Tuesday, July 30. She’s set to compete in vault, beam, bars, and floor.

We can already her parents and Snoop cheering.