Ice T Shares Surprise Video of "Brother" Flavor Flav Playing the Piano to Perfection

He's more than just the best hype man Team USA has ever seen!

The 2024 Summer Olympics are only a few days old, but there have already been countless unforgettable moments that will be discussed for years to come.

But sometimes, what happens outside the world of Olympic competition piques the most interest, and we have Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice T to thank for one magical video!

On July 29, Ice T shared a video of his fellow hip-hop legend — and women's Olympic water polo superfan — playing piano that quickly went viral. Check it out here, and don't forget to pick your jaw up from the floor when you finish. Who had "Flavor Flav busting out his fantastic piano skills in a Parisian hotel lobby" on their Olympics must-watch list?

"Don't EVER sleep on my brother @FlavorFlav Flav can play EVERY instrument. He's representing at this OLYMPICS! 👑 @PublicEnemyFTP #2024olympics #HipHop," the SVU star captioned.

While many fans only know Flavor Flav as a rap pioneer and occasional reality TV star who has a penchant for wearing timepieces around his neck, Ice T peeled back the curtain a bit with this video to share with the world what he already knew: the 65-year-old rapper is a musical savant! The two men shared the spotlight as part of the legendary hip-hop group Public Enemy for years, and they've stayed close ever since.

Why is Flavor Flav at the 2024 Summer Olympics?

It's fate that Flavor Flav is so heavily involved — and prominently shown on camera — in the Summer Olympics. He went above and beyond in his support: He generously volunteered to sponsor the U.S. women's water polo team ahead of their journey to Paris!

He revealed his thought process in an exclusive interview with NBC Olympics in May.

"I never in my life, honestly, never thought of me sponsoring a United States Olympic team," he explained. "For me doing this, I ain't gonna lie, to me this is one of the biggest things that I feel that I could have ever done in life, outside of the other accomplishments that I've made to music. By sponsoring a water polo team and helping these girls out, this is bigger than me winning a Grammy."

Flavor Flav cheers for United States of America women's water polo team during a game against Greece on July 27, 2024. Photo: Toni L. Sandys/The Washington Post via Getty Images

His rationale was straightforward: Flavor Flav wanted to raise awareness and shine a spotlight on a sport — and a group of incredible female athletes — often overlooked on the world stage.

"I got daughters and I know what it feels like to be competitive but yet not recognized for what you do," he revealed. "Women's water polo is not really a big popular sport like basketball or football, but I would love to see the sport grow because I like watching it be played. That's why I stepped in and decided to help these girls out. It's all about giving back."

In Paris, Flavor Flav is giving back and then some — he's undoubtedly Team USA's biggest fan during water polo matches, frequently leading fans into raucous chants and doing everything he can to support the talented women in the pool as they go for the gold. He's taken on the responsibility of being the ultimate hype man.

Win or lose, the journey of the women's team can now only be seen as a massive success.