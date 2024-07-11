The iconic rapper showed off his moves in the pool with the U.S. women's team after sponsoring them ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“Boyyy!” The U.S. Women's Water Polo Team Has a New Hype Man, and It's Flavor Flav

Grammy Award-winning rapper and entrepreneur Flavor Flav is ready to help the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team add another star to their swimming caps … or win a fourth gold medal at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

The Public Enemy co-founder and the Team USA's newest hype man jumped feet first into the pool before the women’s matchup with Hungary, as captured in a July 10 Instagram post. Flav chanted “U-S-A, U-S-A.” for the ladies, but not before getting “capped up” with an Olympic-themed swimming cap equipped with ear protectors.

“I don’t have a six-pack, I got a one-pack,” he warned the others before removing his red, white, and blue jersey — and trademark clock around his neck — and making a splash.

RELATED: Where To Watch 2024 Paris Olympics: Complete Schedule

In a May 2024 interview with NBC Olympics, he admitted to being “better at watching than being in the water” but vowed to join the team for as many games as possible.

How did Team USA rate Flavor Flav's skills?

The women cheered Flav on as he found his swimming legs, even more so when he threw a few polo water balls into the floating goals. The athletes were most impressed when the VH1 reality star put his freestyle swimming stroke on full display.

“This ain’t easy,” he admitted to those nearby.

Flav was happy to learn that, according to one of his new teammates, he was “one of the best people” to join them in the pool and make a successful shot on the first try. It was high fives all around when he said, “My crew said that I did good.”

“We’re gonna get that fourth star on these caps, right?” he asked the others.

RELATED: Sha’Carri Richardson's Reaction To Meeting Snoop Dogg Is So Relatable (VIDEO)

The group started chanting “U-S-A,” though the musician made sure to include his signature “boyyy” call when pumping his fist in the air.

How did Flavor Flav become the team’s hype man?

Recording artist Flavor Flav smiles on the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

In his interview with NBC Olympics, Flav said he became interested in the U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team after his manager came upon an Instagram post by three-time Olympic gold medalist and team captain Maggie Steffens. In the May 4, 2024 post, Steffens expressed her excitement to make her upcoming fourth Olympic appearance but also touched on the financial struggles some athletes faced as they continued to chase their dreams, including juggling multiple jobs.

Flavor Flav responded the same day.

“The U.S. Women’s Water Polo Team has won the GOLD MEDAL THREE OLYMPICS IN A ROW,” he wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “These women should not have to be working two to three side jobs to be able to compete.”

He went into more detail in his interview with NBC Olympics.

RELATED: The USA Gymnastics Team Has Its Own Therapy Dog, and You'll Love His Name (DETAILS)

“I got daughters and I know what it feels like to be competitive but yet not recognized for what you do,” he said. “Women’s water polo is not really a big, popular sport like basketball or football, but I would love to see the sport grow because I like watching it be played. That’s why I stepped in and decided to help these girls out. It’s all about giving back.

Steffens told the outlet it was “pretty spectacular” to have “a Hall of Famer like him notice us and be willing to share our story and to empower our journey.”

Flav maintained that representing Team USA was one of his most outstanding life achievements.

“I never in my life, honestly, never thought of me sponsoring a United States Olympic team,” he said in his interview. “For me, doing this, I ain’t gonna lie, to me, this is one of the biggest things that I feel that I could have ever done in life, outside of the other accomplishments that I’ve made to music. By sponsoring a water polo team and helping these girls out, this is bigger than me winning a Grammy.”

Ahead of the 2024 Games, one thing is certain, at least according to USA Water Polo: #HeGotGame.