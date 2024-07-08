The gymnasts had a little extra support as they competed in the 2024 Olympic Trials.

The USA Gymnastics Team Has Its Own Therapy Dog, and You'll Love His Name (DETAILS)

The Olympic trials can be ruff — thankfully, the US Gymnastics team has an adorable cheerleader to help them through the stress: a therapy dog named Beacon.

According to NBC News, the 4-year-old golden retriever is the USA Gymnastics' "first official therapy dog," and even wears an official staff credential saying "Goodest Boy" to prove it. Beacon attended the 2024 United States Olympic gymnastics team trials, which ran from June 27 to June 30 in Minneapolis.

On June 29, Suni Lee — who along with Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera, will be representing the U.S. at the 2024 Paris Olympics — posted an Instagram carousel of photos from the start of the trials, including one of herself and Beacon.

"Thank god for Beacon," she captioned the roundup. "Day 1 of trials done, onto day 2."

"In Beacon, we trust," commented retired gymnast Laurie Hernandez on Lee's post, as another user asked: "Is Beacon going to Paris too?!?!?"

Beacon, the U.S. Gymnastics team's first therapy dog

Beacon was not only popular with athletes at the trials, but has become a favorite with gymnastics fans. In addition to pet therapy, Beacon's Instagram bio says that he loves "fridge time," swimming, hiking, and "making friends with everyone!"

In an interview with ESPN, Beacon's handler, Tracey Callahan Molnar, said the dog acts an emotional sponge for the athletes, helping to "celebrate the good stuff and be there and give support for the challenges."

"He picks up on the stress and will pull to that person immediately. They absorb the stress of the people they're relieving the stress off of," she explained. "So even though he might be lying still for two hours, he's wiped out afterwards."

According to The New York Times, at the recent national championships in Fort Worth, gymnast Joscelyn Roberson said, "Beacon, I just love you so much! He’s so cute! I’ve already told people that this is the best thing that U.S.A. Gymnastics can do for us." The Times also reports that his fur "smells like champagne and raspberry shampoo."

Will the cute pooch go to Paris? That remains be to be seen, but maybe Snoop won't be the only dog spotted by the Seine.

