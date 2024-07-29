Wicked Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Cheer On Simone Biles at Paris Olympics (WATCH)

The Paris Olympics got rather *ahem* wicked this past weekend as Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were spotted cheering on U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, alongside fellow celebrity fans Snoop Dogg and Tom Cruise. Erivo and Grande will, of course, be appearing opposite one another as friends turned enemies Elphaba and Glinda, in director Jon M. Chu's two-part adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical, Wicked (Part 1 exclusively hits the big screen this November).

Biles — who is tied with Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast — impressively made it past the first qualifying round, in spite of a lower leg injury. (Check out her full performance right here.)

Watch Wicked Co-Stars Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Root on American Gymnast Simone Biles at 2024 Paris Olympics

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Snoop Dogg all LOVED Simone Biles' phenomenal vault! â­ï¸ #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/dAQnqs7nOm — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) July 29, 2024

"I don't want to be down the road in 10 years, look back, and be like, 'Oh, I wish I would have tried," Biles, 27, told NBC Sports' Alex Cooper when asked about her determination to try out for the 2024 Games. "Rather than never trying and watching the girls in Paris and being like, 'What if I could have been there?' I've learned so much about myself in such different Olympic experiences, that I feel like at this point, nothing can break me. I've just been through so much trauma, so much healing. I'm actually excited to see what happens after this."

What Is Wicked About?

L to R: Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Granda is Glinda in WICKED, directed by Jon M. Chu. Photo: Universal Pictures

Presenting a unique interpretation of The Wizard of Oz story fans think they know, Wicked is told from the perspective of Elphaba (Erivo), a green-skinned pariah destined to one day become the dreaded antagonist known as the Wicked Witch of the West.

Before she amassed an army of flying apes and supposedly tormented Dorthy, however, Elphaba was a gifted student at Shiz University, studying under the tutelage of headmistress Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) and rooming with a young Glinda the Good (Grande). Elphaba's spell-casting talents eventually place her in the sights of the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum), who may not be the pristine figure everyone assumes him to be, though challenging his authority means a life of lonely infamy.

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Ethan Slater (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Bronwyn James (Lockwood & Co.), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Colin Michael Carmichael (Black Mirror), and relative newcomers Marissa Bode and Aaron Teoh co-star.

When Does the Wicked Movie Open in Theaters? Wicked will ride a broomstick into theaters everywhere Friday, November 27. Wicked Part Two, on the other hand, is currently scheduled for a wide bow on November 26, 2025.

