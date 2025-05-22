Mr. Wolf and the gang try an epic DIY stunt that proves Tom Cruise can probably hang onto his day job.

The Bad Guys Go Full Mission Impossible in Wild New Look at Sequel (WATCH)

DreamWorks is getting the animated gang back together for The Bad Guys 2, barreling straight toward the summertime box office with a last-ditch critter heist comedy that’s set to build on the original movie’s sweet and silly brand of fun.

With Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) and the crew coming together for one final score, the air is definitely thick with anticipation for a Bad Guys sequel. Or, in this new first-look trailer, maybe it’s not so thick after all: With a cheekily inspired DIY ethos stolen straight from the stunt work of Tom Cruise, Mr. Wolf plans to pull off a Mission: Impossible style high-flying feat — all the better, of course, to amp up the buzz before The Bad Guys 2 takes flight in theaters.

The Bad Guys 2 new trailer finds Mr. Wolf channeling his inner Tom Cruise

The way they sneak around to do high-stakes heists, you can’t exactly fault the original Bad Guys gang for a lack of bold audacity. But even this bunch can’t handle the hare-brained space stunt Mr. Wolf has in mind in the new trailer for The Bad Guys 2… unless they’ve got what it takes to hop aboard a speeding rocket ship and stow themselves away before the atmosphere gets frigidly thin.

“We’ve never attempted anything this dangerous,” boasts Rockwell’s ring leader, all warm and wolfishly smug in a cozy director’s chair. “But we’re told that stars in other summer blockbusters do their own stunts — so clearly it’s not… impossible!”

Except that it is, as the team finds out after hilariously botching a little airborne breaking and entering — the one thing they’re supposed to be good at! Chaos ensues as they lose their ever-loving minds over which way to turn the rocket ship’s hatch handle, leaving our ace B&E squad panicked and frostbitten while they squabble about going for a second take on the stunt.

Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) and Doom (Natasha Lyonne) in DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 (2025). Photo: DreamWorks Animation/Universal Pictures

The new action-packed animated comedy builds on DreamWorks Animation’s adorably awesome original 2022 smash about a band of anthropomorphic animal outlaws. Now reformed (or at least trying to be), The Bad Guys can’t catch a break this time out, after finding themselves hijacked into a zany new globetrotting heist — orchestrated by none other than The Bad Girls, a whole new gang of female criminals determined to recruit our heroes for an epic perpetrators' payday.

Rockwell and the rest of the returning voice cast — Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina) — are joined in The Bad Guys 2 by an all-new trio of vocal stars. The Bad Girls’ voice acting cast features Oscar nominee Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) as leader Kitty Kat, a “dangerously clever snow leopard” (according to the new trailer's press release); fellow Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Movie Film) as Pigtail, a “brilliant Bulgarian wild boar engineer”; and Emmy-nominated Poker Face star Natasha Lyonne as Doom, “a wry raven with a knack for deception.”

From returning director Pierre Perifel and producer Damon Ross, The Bad Guys 2 also boasts the veteran voice talents of Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz (as Governor Diane Foxington), BAFTA winner Richard Ayoade (as Professor Marmalade), Emmy winner Alex Borstein (as Police Chief-turned Commissioner Misty Luggins), and Lilly Singh (as muckraking reporter Tiffany Fluffit).

Keep your valuables on lockdown as The Bad Guys 2 cracks the box office wide open in theaters nationwide beginning on August 1.