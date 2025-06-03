Watch Scarlett Johansson Explain Jurassic World Rebirth in Surprisingly Soothing ASMR

June 1 was National Dinosaur Day, a day when dinosaur enthusiasts everywhere celebrated the prehistoric creatures they love. This year, Dinosaur Day also happened to fall with just weeks to go until the seventh film in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, hits theaters everywhere on July 2 (get tickets now). So to celebrate both the holiday and the movie, star Scarlett Johansson got together some dinosaur toys and... made an ASMR video?

Yes, that's right, to celebrate her first appearance in a Jurassic film later this summer, two-time Oscar nominee Johansson sat down at a table, cozied up to a very sensitive microphone, and used her famous voice to explain a little bit about Jurassic World Rebirth and the dinosaurs that moviegoers can expect to see when it hits the big screen later this summer.

Scarlett Johansson makes ASMR video for Jurassic World Rebirth

For those who haven't been following the film, Johansson stars as Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert who's been sent to collect DNA from three different dinosaur species, as experts believe their combined genetic material could produce a lifesaving drug for humanity. In the world of Rebirth, dinosaurs have retreated back to tropical climates around the equator, and their numbers are dwindling, which means Zora and her team have to race to get the samples. The problem, of course, is that they're traveling deep into dinosaur territory, and they have to get up close and personal with these creatures, so it's definitely not the safest job in the world.

So, why ASMR? Well, it's a trendy thing on the internet, for one thing, but for another, it's very amusing to hear Johansson adopt her best soothing voice and calmly describe massive dinosaurs while the video intercuts with scenes of destruction and carnage from the movie.

"I hope this session has proven how soothing and definitely not scary dinosaurs can be," Johansson says in the video, "but on the big screen, that's a different story."

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, The Creator) and written by Jurassic Park veteran David Koepp, Jurassic World Rebirth also stars Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, and Rupert Friend. The film hits theaters everywhere July 2. Get tickets now at Fandango!