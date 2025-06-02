Meet the New Dinosaurs of Jurassic World Rebirth with Funko's Prehistoric POP! Figures (EXCLUSIVE)

The dinosaurs are bigger, badder, and, in the case of their Funko figures, adorable.

That's to say we have an exclusive look at the company's new toy line based on the hotly-anticipated blockbuster, which will introduce a number of new dinosaurs to the iconic film franchise. The most dreaded creature among this menagerie of genetically engineered monsters is the Distortus Rex, a colossal mutant abomination inspired by Alien's Xenomorph and Return of the Jedi's Rancor, as director Gareth Edwards (Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) revealed to Vanity Fair. In Funko form, though, ol' Distortus looks quite cuddly.

Other newcomers to the big screen include Aquilops (a rabbit-sized ancestor of Triceratops from the Early Cretaceous), Diabloceratops (a resident of the Late Cretaceous known for its devilish horns), and Titanosaurus (a massive, long-necked sauropod relative of Brachiosaur and Apatosaurus from the Late Jurassic period).

D-Rex appears in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), directed by Gareth Edwards. Photo: Universal Studios

Of course, there are plenty of returning dinosaurs as well — namely T. rex (duh!), Velociraptor (also duh!), venom-spitting Dilophosaurus, Spinosaurus (not seen since Jurassic Park III), Mosasaurus (a maritime staple of Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World trilogy), Carnotaurus (last seen chasing Owen Grady through the streets of Malta in Jurassic World Dominion), and Quetzalcoatlus (last seen wrecking Kayla Watts' plane in Dominion).

In other words, Rebirth was a chance for screenwriter David Koepp — celebrated cinema scribe behind Jurassic Park and The Lost World — to stroll down memory lane while delivering plenty of fresh, man-eating thrills. As for the story, the seventh franchise installment brings us to the island where InGen conducted the original genetic research for John Hammond's failed theme park. An expedition led by Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson) hopes to collect DNA samples of the biggest animals on behalf of a pharmaceutical company, which alleges the genetic material will be used to develop medical breakthroughs for humanity. Sure, Jan.

Head below for an exclusive first look at the new prehistoric POP! figures (now on sale) and click here to check out the film-inspired apparel line from Funko's sister company, Loungefly. All POP! figures retail for $14.99, except for the Jumbo ($39.99) and keychain ($4.99).

POP Jumbo: Spinosaurus

Spinosaurus from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give this exclusive POP! Jumbo Spinosaurus a place to hunt in your personal park when you make this ferocious creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 10 in (25.4 cm) tall.

POP Keychain: Aquilops

Aquilops from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give POP! Keychain Aquilops a place to graze in your personal park when you make this creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl keychain is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) long.

POP Movies: Quetzalcoatlus

Quetzalcoatlus from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give POP! Quetzalcoatlus a place to soar in your personal park when you make this ferocious creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4 in (10.2 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Aquilops

Aquilops from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Aquilops a place to graze in your personal park when you make this creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 2.5 in (6.4 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Mosasaurus

Mosasaurus from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Mosasaurus a place to swim in your personal park when you make this ferocious creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 2.9 in (7.4 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Titanosaurus

Titanosaurus from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give POP! Titanosaurus a place to graze in your personal park when you make this towering creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 5.1 in (13 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Distortus Rex

Distortus Rex from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give POP! Distortus Rex a place to hunt in your personal park when you make this ferocious creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 4.9 in (12.4 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Diabloceratops

Diabloceratops from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give this exclusive POP! Diabloceratops a place to graze in your personal park when you make this creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.6 in (9.1 cm) tall.

POP Movies: Carnotaurus

Carnotaurus from the Funko x Jurassic World Rebirth collab Photo: Funko

Give this exclusive POP! Carnotaurus a place to hunt in your personal park when you make this ferocious creature the next exhibit in your Jurassic World: Rebirth collection. Vinyl figure is approximately 3.9 in (9.9 cm) tall.

Jurassic World Rebirth takes a bite out of theaters Wednesday, July 2. Tickets are on sale here! Need to bring yourself up to speed on where the franchise left off? Jurassic World Dominion (both the theatrical and extended cuts) is streaming on Peacock!