Simone Biles Reveals the Gymnastics Team’s “Official” Nickname — And an NSFW One

When asked by Aly Raisman about their group's name, Suni Lee and Jordan Chiles cautioned, "Don't say it!"

After first revealing an NSFW nickname, the U.S. women’s gymnastic team has settled on its “official” nickname, giving a sweet nod to a classic NBC sitcom.

The team of five, who vaulted past their competition to earn the team gold medal Tuesday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will officially be known as the “Golden Girls.”

“Okay on the real though, the official team name is golden girls (because oldest olympic team),” Simone Biles, now an eight-time Olympic medal winner, announced Tuesday on X, formally known as Twitter.

But the group — made up of Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera — also has another unofficial, NSFW nickname.

Two-time Olympic Champion turned ESPN analyst Aly Raisman was the first to ask the women about their team name at a press conference Tuesday shortly after their gold medal win.

“What is your team name?” Raisman, who was once a member of 2012’s “Fierce Five” and 2016’s “Final Five,” asked in a clip posted on X by sports writer Kendall Baker.

Gold medalists Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera and Jade Carey of Team United States pose with the Olympic Rings during the medal ceremony for the Artistic Gymnastics Women's Team Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 30, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“Don’t say it,” one gymnast can be heard saying before Biles agreed to give the abbreviation of the unofficial nickname.

The 27-year-old revealed it was FAAFO, meaning f-ck around and find out — though the girls have yet to share the inspiration for their informal nickname.

Cecile Landi Comes Up with Their Nickname

But just hours later, she took to X to reveal the “official” and more toned down Golden Girls moniker, while giving a shout out to her coach Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, who may have had a hand in coming up with the team name.

The nickname pays homage to the 1980s hit NBC sitcom Golden Girls, about four women living together in Florida during their golden years.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is known to be given nicknames, with past monikers including "Fierce Five" and "Magnificent Seven."

How old are the members of the women's gymnastics team? Biles later took to her Instagram stories to further explain: “With an average of 22.2 yrs old, these ladies are the oldest U.S. gymnastics team to win gold at the Olympics." Currently, Biles is the oldest of the group at 27, while Rivera is the youngest at just 16. Jade is the second oldest at 24, followed by Chiles who is 23 and Lee who is 21.

Simone Biles of Team United States smiles during a Gymnastics training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics Games on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Tom Weller/VOIGT/GettyImages

Biles has been open about how her age has impacted her approach, compared to her first Olympic appearance in Rio in 2016.

“I definitely have to take care of recovery mentally, physically. After Classics, I swore I couldn't walk. I was like hobbling to the plane, so that was exciting,” she told People before the Olympic Games began. “After Championships, I felt a little bit better and after day one of Trials, I was actually surprised I could walk. So I was like, 'Woo, I'm actually not as sore, I'm not hurting.’”

While Biles may be feeling her age more these days, it certainly hasn’t impacted her performance. She helped lead the U.S. team to victory Tuesday and, after the gold medal win, became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history, according to TODAY.