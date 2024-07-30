See the Best Reactions to Team USA's Gold Medal Gymnastics Performance

Throughout the team finals, celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman and Serena Williams were spotted in the audience.

The women's gymnastics team took audience members and viewers on an emotional rollercoaster during the team finals.

Team USA's Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, and Jade Carey returned to the Bercy Arena on Tuesday, July 30 to compete against Italy, China, Brazil, Japan, Canada, Great Britain and Romania in the team finals. And though the ladies had a five-point lead and were long favored to take home the gold, nothing is guaranteed, especially after Biles suddenly came down with a case of the twisties in Tokyo, forcing her to withdraw from the team finals back in 2021.

But today, the ladies put their past struggles and falls behind them, earning a cumulative score of 171.296 and taking first place.

Through it all, the crowd held their breath, cheered, and cried as they witnessed Team USA's victorious performance.

Jordan Chiles' Parents React to Her Stunning Floor Routine

ALL. THE. FEELS.



Jordan Chiles' floor routine had her whole family emotional. ð¥¹#ParisOlympics



ðº NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/paMBBk5AJ4 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Just take it from the athlete's' parents, who watched nervously from the stands, waiting to see if their daughters would tumble or stick the landing. Chiles' parents, Gina and Timothy, were often seeing nervously standing before taking their seats again, unable to sit still as they watched the athlete rotate in the air.

As she stuck the landing during her floor routine, Gina and Timothy's faces said it all. Her performance would ultimately earn her a 13.966.

An A-List Audience

No one would fault the gymnasts for making a mistake in the competition, particularly when so many eyes are on you. To be specific, the Bercy Arena can hold accommodate up to 20,500 attendees, according to Travel France Online.

But Biles hardly batted an eye when attempting the Yurchenko double pike on the vault. She stuck the landing before calmly bowing and waving to the crowds, which roared in applause.

Team USA fans in Paris going wild for Simone Biles. ððºð¸ #ParisOlympics



ðº NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/hxLLrwCaFt — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Some of those cheers came from big names, too. Cameras spotted a handful of celebrity attendees, including Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Tom Cruise, and Spike Lee.

You know Spike Lee wouldn't miss the Olympics women's gymnastics team final. ð #ParisOlympics



ðº NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/LcgvPHcbw6 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Athletes Cheer on Team USA

One GOAT watching another. ð



Michael Phelps is LOVING Simone Biles at the #ParisOlympics.



ðº NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/3yheZKP2sp — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

It only makes sense that Michael Phelps, a record-breaking Olympic gold-medalist, would be in the audience when Biles made history. Cameras spotted the swimmer, now a father of four sons, watch the event with bated breath.

There were some other top athletes in the crowd, including former NFL player Jason Kelce and Biles' own husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens.

While Kelce has retired from the NFL and did not need anyone's permission to attend the event, Owens had to request time off from training to see his wife compete in the Olympics — a request that would be hard to deny. As Bears coach Matt Eberflus told USA Today, "We respect the Olympics. That’s a big deal. He’s supporting the one he loves the most. I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that, we welcome that and it’s going to be awesome."

Jason Kelce and Jonathan Owens are in awe of Simone Bilesâ greatness. ð¥ #ParisOlympics



ðº NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/gcRJlberCP — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 30, 2024

Hoda and Savannah Shout with Applause

And, of course, TODAY's own Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie were in the crowds to cheer on the athletes. Though the hosts and commentators may see celebrities on the daily, they were just like the rest of us, completely astonished and in awe at the talent of Lee, who earned a 14.566 on the uneven bars.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were ALL OF US watching Suni Lee on bars! ð¤ #ParisOlympics



ðº NBC and Peacock | @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/Oct3RLYeM8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

Team USA Celebrates Their Win

Soaking it all in. â¤ï¸ðºð¸ #ParisOlympics



ðº NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/P98K5NTINU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 30, 2024

The crowds may have been experiencing many highs and lows from their seats, but Biles said that the competition wasn't nearly as stressful as it was back when she competed in 2016. "Now that I'm much older, we have so much more experience and we're out here really having fun and enjoying what we're doing, so I think it's just different," she said, per NBC News.