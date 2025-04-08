Who is the Premier League Leader in Goals, All Time?

While today’s footy fan enjoys focusing on tactical matchups and team cohesion, let’s be honest: when it comes to the Premier League, nothing beats scoring. We all know there’s no replicating the level of sheer visceral elation we feel when our favorite player on our favorite team nets a scorcher from 20 yards out or surges over a defender for a game-winning header. The prospect of catching a goal in real time is why you still haven’t seen your kid’s violin recital; why you haven’t met your neighbor who moved in two years ago; and why those beer stains on your beloved Manchester United jersey are the same ones that have been crusting there since week one of the season.

Goals are just awesome, plain and simple. That said, some were just born to bury the ball in the back of the net more than others. But the most of all time? That’s truly rarified air. But who tops the list when it comes to the Premier League? A knee-jerk reaction might conjure electrifying images of one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s many golden strikes, but he slots in at 33 on the list.

No. 5 – Mohamed Salah

185 Goals

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah dribbles the ball during the pre-season friendly between Arsenal and Liverpool on July 31st, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Photo: Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah entered the top five during the 2024-25 Premier League season. The 32-year-old Egyptian wonder already has three Golden Boots to his name and is poised to add a fourth. His contract with the Reds is up at the end of the campaign, so if this is the final chapter of his Liverpool career, it's a glorious one. But his fans on Merseyside are undoubtedly hoping he'll continuing authoring magical moments at Anfield as he seeks to continue moving up this list.

No. 4 – Andrew Cole

187 Goals

Andy Cole of Manchester United celebrates during the FA Carling Premiership match against Bradford City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 6-0. Photo: Shaun Botterill /Allsport

During his 20-year professional career that spanned from 1988-2008, Andy Cole stacked accolade upon accolade. Though he spent time with Arsenal, Newcastle, Fulham and Man City, to name a few, he logged 93 goals in 195 matches with Manchester United. He won nine trophies with the Red Devils, including five Premier League titles and the Treble in 1999. In addition to being the fastest to notch 50 goals (65 appearances), Cole was also the first Premier League player to garner both the scoring and assist record in the same season (1993-1994).

No. 3 – Wayne Rooney

208 Goals

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Stoke City at Old Trafford on February 2, 2016 in Manchester, England. Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

From the moment Wayne Rooney began his professional career at 16 with Everton, the sky was the only limit, and even that was in question. Once he made the move to Manchester United, he became a true scoring machine with relentless physicality, owning the club record for goals across all competitions with 253.

A true generational talent and one of the greatest English footballers of all time, Rooney also dominated the goalscoring title for England’s national team between 2015-2023. With 16 trophies under his belt during his tenure at Old Trafford, Rooney, in addition to his teammate Michael Carrick, is the only other English player to win the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, League Cup, the Premier League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

No. 2 – Harry Kane

213 Goals

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 20, 2023 in London, England. Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Few athletes have had the type of transcendent effect on his club as Harry Kane had on Tottenham Hotspur. The now 31-year-old began his senior career with the Spurs in 2009 and finished as the league’s top scorer in two different campaigns (2015-2016, 2016-2017) He then enjoyed his greatest statistical season the following year with 41 goals in 48 matches (across all competitions). Though Son Heung-min has stepped up in Kane’s absence after the English captain shipped out to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, there’s little to no chance the South Korean striker will eclipse Kane’s superior goal volume at Tottenham.

No. 1 – Alan Shearer

260 Goals

Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer celebrates as fellow striker Paul Robinson (r) looks on, after scoring one of his 5 goals during an 8-0 Premier League victory against Sheffield Wednesday at St James' Park on September 19th, 1999 in Newcastle, United Kingdom. Photo: Clive Mason/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

Though each member in the previous quartet of goalscoring juggernauts has rightfully earned his place alongside his peers, there’s only room for one atop the pantheon of all-time leading finishers, and that crowning achievement goes to none other than the legendary Englishman, Alan Shearer.

Named by Pelé in 2004 to the FIFA 100 list of the greatest living players, Shearer played for both Southampton and the Blackburn Rovers before joining his hometown club of Newcastle in 1996 for a then world-record sum of £15 million. Inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2021, “Smokey,” as he’s affectionately known, scored his third Golden Boot in his first campaign with the Magpies along with the UEFA Euro Golden Boot in the same year. His 30 goals across 63 appearances for England’s national team form a benchmark of excellence for ambitious Brits, striving to replicate Shearer’s greatness on the pitch. With the chances of Harry Kane returning to Tottenham Hotspur looking more and more unlikely, Shearer, who’s now using his knowledge as a leading pundit of the game, just might continue to own the throne of the Premier League’s all-time leading scorer for quite some time.