Tom Cruise Injects Some Hollywood Flash Into Olympic Closing Ceremony Handoff

The Mission: Impossible actor took the Olympic flag from gold medalist Simone Biles and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass before riding away into the night.

Tom Cruise is a man on a mission.

The 62-year-old actor was recruited by the organizers of the Summer Games to help in the handoff of the Olympic flag between Paris and Los Angeles officials at the Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

In an action-packed sequence, the actor repels from the top of the Stade de France to grab the flag from Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and L.A. Mayor Karen Bass before climbing onto the back of his motorcycle and speeding through the City of Lights. He then takes a high-speed flight to Los Angeles in record time and jumps out of the plane toward the Hollywood sign, which is transformed to include the Olympic rings.

Olympic medalist skateboarder Jagger Eaton, mountain biker Kate Courtney, and track and field gold medalist Michael Johnson then have their turn carrying the Olympic flag. They skate, bike, and run through the streets of Santa Monica and other iconic sites.

A Preview of LA28

U.S. actor Tom Cruise waves the Olympic flag during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on August 11, 2024. Photo: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

With the Paris Olympics officially over, the countdown to the Los Angeles Olympics has officially started. Come 2028, thousands of athletes will descend upon the City of Angels to go for the gold.

Eaton, Johnson and Courtney's journey to L.A. ended in Santa Monica, where the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, and Snoop Dogg were waiting to hold their own concert on the beach. Red Hot Chili Peppers went first before handing off to Eilish and her brother Finneas.

Though the Games are just under four years away, the Los Angeles organizers have already announced the venues and locations of some sports. Included among those sites are the iconic L.A. Coliseum and the Inglewood Stadium (also known as the SoFi Stadium).