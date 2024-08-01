See Snoop Hang Out with the Stars of the U.S. Men's Basketball Team (VIDEO)

Snoop Dogg declared himself the "MVP of the Olympics" after an epic bus ride and train trip with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and the rest of the U.S. men's basketball team.

The 2024 Paris Olympics has a new MVP.

Rapper and Special NBC Correspondent Snoop Dogg gave himself the prestigious title after spending the day traveling with the U.S. Men’s Basketball team, where he served as a one-of-a-kind DJ, got some coveted autographs and took a much deserved nap.

The “Drop It Like Its Hot” singer’s visit with the players, shared on X, is the latest slam dunk for Snoop, who has been a near constant figure at the Games, whether its carrying the Olympic torch, cheering on the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team or getting a personalized swim lesson from Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

“Man this is a grind out here man, but I’m having so much fun being able to move and match with you know different athletes in different sports,” he told NBC’s Mike Tirico Wednesday during Primetime in Paris.

“I may be the MVP of the Olympics,” he added.

In his latest adventure, Snoop traveled with the men’s basketball team, first by bus and then by train, as they headed to Lille, where the Olympic basketball games are held and where they'd go on to beat South Sudan 103-86.

We have been wondering when Snoop Dogg sleeps! ð#ParisOlympics

“I’m about to do somethin’ that’s unheard of, I’m about to go and roll with the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, so follow the Dogg. Let’s go,” he said before making his way onto the team bus.

“The Next Episode” singer—who joked he had been signed to a “two-game contract”— found a seat at the back of the bus near Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards and then used his skills to act as the team DJ in a way that only an iconic rapper can.

Snoop began with Curtis Mayfield’s 1972 Super Fly soundtrack, which hit the right note with “old school” veteran Lakers superstar LeBron James, but fell flat with some of the younger players.

Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Anthony Edwards celebrate after winning the men's preliminary round group C basketball match between USA and South Sudan during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France, on July 31, 2024. Photo: Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP

“LeBron naturally nodded his head ‘cause he understands old school, but I had to switch it up,” Snoop told Tirico. “I had to put on some rap because Anthony Edwards was set right next to me and I was like he’s not moving, let me get him to move.”

After putting on some “young rap” he had the whole bus nodding and swaying along.

The group then hopped a train where Snoop pulled out a Louis Vuitton basketball and asked the team to sign it for him.

“Hey playas, before we get off I need you all to sign this ball for me one time, it’s a Louis Vuitton special,” he said, before joking he planned to sell the keepsake for “a million dollars” after securing the signatures.

The energy on the train took a significant dip when everyone nodded off to sleep.

“One thing about us as athletes, we love to be relaxed, we love to be calm,” Snoop said alongside a shot of the snoozing team. “So when the game kicks in, you know, we use all the energy for that.”

For Snoop, it was a chance to get some much needed rest.

“That was the best nap I had in a long time,” he remarked.

As for his overall thoughts on spending time with the team, Snoop told Tirico he sensed a collaborative attitude among the basketball stars.

“I felt a lot of brotherhood, camaraderie, I felt them ego checking themselves at the door,” he said, adding that there was “really no animosity among the players” who hail from different NBA teams. “They all love and support each other.”

He added that he felt the team, which alongside James includes Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, understood they needed to put any in season rivalries aside and do their best for Team USA.

“They know that this team was put together reminiscent of the Dream Team, in the spirit of having the best of the best represent the country,” he said. “It’s not about me, it’s about we.”