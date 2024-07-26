Snoop Dogg proved no one has moves quite like him as he carried the Olympic flame through the streets of Saint-Denis.

Watch Snoop Dogg Dance the Olympic Torch in Paris Suburb As Only He Can

Snoop Dogg may have made a career out of dropping it like it’s hot, but the iconic rapper had nothing but the steadiest of hands as he carried the Olympic torch through the suburbs of Paris Friday.

Snoop served as one of the final torchbearers carrying the famous flame through the streets of Saint-Denis as he danced, flashed the peace sign and smiled his way through the honor.

“Did somethin today,” the rapper wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a photo of himself holding the golden torch.

NBC Sports shared a video of Snoop—who will also provide color commentary for NBC at the 2024 Paris Olympics—accepting the flame and then shimming on his way as he waved to fans.

@Paris2024 | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWdVUvf6QK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024



ð¥ @Paris2024 | #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/NWdVUvf6QK — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 26, 2024

Saint-Denis is one of the final stops before the flame makes its way to the Olympic cauldron as part of the Opening Ceremony.

"I’m going to be on my best behavior," Snoop told NBC sportscaster Mike Tirico Wednesday, according to The Washington Post. "I’m going to be on my best athleticism. I’ll be able to breathe slow, to walk fast and hold the torch with a smile on my face, because I realize how prestigious this event is.”

Snoop shared that his own historic moment brought up memories of boxing legend Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic cauldron at the 1996 Atlanta Games, despite his battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Snoop Dog carries the Olympic flame during the last stage of the Olympic torch before the Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony in Seine-Saint-Denis, France on July 26, 2024 Photo: Victoria Valdivia / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP

“It was emotional for all of us to see the champ holding that torch and walking up there. This is my own version of it,” he said. “I don’t want to get too emotional, but I know that this is special.”

Snoop will serve as a Special NBC Correspondent throughout the Olympic Games, offering his unique take on the events and talking with athletes and their families.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” he said in a press release in December announcing his role. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

Snoop has already proved he has what it takes to strike comedy gold during the Olympic Track & Field Trials, where he hilariously called the steeplechase.

He's known to many for his hits like "Drop It Like Its Hot," "Gin and Juice" and "The Next Episode" along with his unconventional friendship with lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.