See BFFs Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart Dressed to the Nines in Matching Equestrian Gear

The Olympics correspondent and Voice Coach invited his bestie to be by his side during the dressage portion of the Paris Olympic games.

So much has happened during the 2024 Summer Olympics so far that it's hard to keep track of it all, from the dazzling performances to the stunning heartbreaks to the countless celebrities cheering on Team USA. Oh, and we can't forget dynamic duo Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart !

The Voice Coach has been all over Paris thanks to his official NBC Olympic correspondent duties. Still, there may be no more wholesome, lasting memory when everything is said and done than these fantastic pictures of him and his BFF in matching equestrian gear. On August 3, Stewart and the rapper attended the equestrian team dressage event at the Olympics while wearing coordinating coats, helmets, riding jackets, and pants. It was fantastic.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart watch the equestrian's team dressage final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Chateau de Versailles on August 3, 2024. Photo: HENRIK MONTGOMERY/TT/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP/Getty Images

Let's be honest. Did anyone really expect a photo like this to exist in 2024? Talk about friendship goals.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart ride a golf cart to watch the dressage final at the 2024 Olympics on August 3, 2024. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images

A golf cart was the perfect mode of transportation for the pair. After all, those outfits were made for riding, not walking!

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg attend the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on August 3, 2024. Photo: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Snoop and Stewart proved that it is possible to look stoic, fashionable, and effortlessly cool when watching Olympic equestrian events.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart’s viral Gin and juice horse video

The world is still buzzing over Snoop and Stewart’s hilarious NBC Olympic segment that quickly went viral. The masterminds behind NBC’s Olympic coverage team presented the duo with footage of a horse seemingly dancing to the beat of Snoop’s classic “Gin and Juice,” and the hip-hop legend couldn’t be happier watching it!

“Okay, we got an LBC horse in the house!” exclaimed Snoop as he saw the clip dancing to the familiar beat for the first time. “LBC,” of course, refers to Long Beach County, the hometown where Snoop first rose to stardom in the 1990s.

The footage blew away Stewart, but Snoop couldn’t resist dropping a few impromptu horse-themed bars from “Gin and Juice” as he danced in his seat, much to the delight of viewers watching at home. Now that’s talent.

(Fans are stunned over how perfectly the horse in question “dances” to the beat of the famous track — whoever discovered this fine piece of investigative journalism deserves a raise.)

Between this moment and their matching equestrian outfits, is any Paris duo having a better time than Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart?

How did Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart become friends?

Believe it or not, the pair have been close friends for many years. After they first met on the set of Stewart's show The Martha Stewart Show in 2008, their friendship was solidified while filming the 2015 TV special The Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber:

"All he did was smoke, and everybody was in such a good mood and we were all roasting each other," she explained to Sports Illustrated. "And luckily, Snoop's secondhand smoke really kind of eased the pain for me a lot, and it was hysterical because I just felt, 'Okay! I'll go with the flow here.' After, like, six billion views around the world, it turned out to be one of the best things — and it cemented my relationship with Snoop."

Now reunited in Paris (and dressed to kill), the internet can't get enough of their friendship!

So how did Stewart — who coincidentally celebrated her 83rd birthday on August 3 — end up in Paris alongside one of the most influential hip-hop artists and cultural icons in American history?

In an appearance on the August 2 episode of TODAY, Stewart said that her visit to the Olympics all started with a simple phone call from her old friend.

"Snoop called me, and he knows I love horses," Stewart revealed before putting Snoop on the spot. "He's a little fearful of horses."

"I'm still scared of horses," he replied before confessing that he had never had — and never would — ride one.

Unsurprisingly, Stewart has one goal in mind while in town alongside Snoop:

"We're going to have so much fun," Stewart said. "It's been so much fun in Paris. This has been the most exciting Olympics."