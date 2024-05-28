Ice T & Snoop Dogg's Energy Is Unmatched on Spitfire Medley of 4 Hip-Hop Hits

The two are fire in this throwback clip from 2005 Hip Hop Honors.

Snoop Dogg and Ice T have been friends for decades. Before the two were pop culture and TV icons, the West Coast rappers were two of the biggest names in hip-hop, as evident at the second-annual Hip-Hop Honors.

How to Watch Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursdays on NBC and next day on Peacock.

In a throwback clip from 2005's Hip-Hop Honors special at New York's Hammerstein Ballroom, Snoop came out to rap some of Ice T's "6 in the Mornin'," and then the guest of honor himself joined Snoop onstage, and the two performed an energetic medley of some of Ice's biggest hits, including "O.G. Original Gangster," "New Jack Hustler," and "Colors."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg's Headed to the Paris Olympics and Hopes to Meet His "Favorite" Competitor

Ice-T arrives for the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, on November 3, 2023; Snoop Dogg attends the 2024 NBCUniversal Upfront from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images; Jennifer Graylock/NBC

"One love, New York! Hip-Hop lives," Ice shouted after the duo finished their set.

The love and respect between the two is still there all these years later. In 2023, Snoop named Ice T one of the five best West Coast rappers. Ice sent the love right back, tweeting to Snoop, saying, "You’re in my opinion the most Famous and Recognizable rapper of all time."

Snoop and Ice were trailblazers in the '90s music scene, introducing hip-hop to a whole new generation and wider audience. And now, all these years later, they are still in each other's orbits, both being NBC family members. Snoop is about to head to Paris to be a special correspondent for the 2024 Summer Olympics, and he was just announced as one of the new Coaches for The Voice Season 26.

When did Ice T join the cast of Law & Order: SVU?

Ice might have been the "O.G. Original Gangster," but for the past 24 years, he might be best known as Sgt. Odafin “Fin” Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He joined in the series' second season, premiering in 2000.

RELATED: Fin Was Shot on the SVU Season 25 Finale—What Happened Next Was Even Wilder

Ice and the "Gin and Juice" rapper even reunited on the set of SVU. In 2019, Snoop guest-starred on the procedural as "R.B Banks, a recording artist who got wrapped into a predicament involving a rival rapper and an assault case." The episode was fittingly titled "Diss."

The duo seem overdue for another reunion — may we suggest Paris or on the set of The Voice?