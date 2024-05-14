Snoop Dogg's Headed to the Paris Olympics and Hopes to Meet His "Favorite" Competitor

"It's Like Going Home" - Jonathan Bailey on Returning for Bridgerton Season 3 (Extended)

This summer, Snoop Dogg is headed to Paris as a special correspondent for the 2024 Summer Olympics. While some of the world's greatest athletes will compete in the French capital, Snoop Dogg is most excited to say "Hay!" to his favorite competitor: a horse who goes by the name Mopsie, a.k.a. "Rave Horse."

On May 13, the "Gin and Juice" rapper stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — toting a couple cans of his pre-mixed cocktails line inspired by the song, because the man is always on brand. Snoop also gifted Fallon a very sharp matching red, white and blue track suit to match his own, as Fallon will also be in Paris this August to co-host the Closing Ceremony with Mike Tirico.

"I wanted to twin with you," Snoop told Fallon, who did a triumphant dance onstage in his new outfit.

"Let me tell you one thing about Jimmy right now," he continued, as Fallon peacocked in his NBC-logo jacket. "Jimmy is spooned and groomed. He's dipped and whipped. He's suited and booted. He's scutted and butted! He's ready to play, man. You understand me?" Sure do.

When Jimmy Fallon asked Snoop which athlete he's looking forward to meeting at the Summer Games, the rapper responded, "Definitely looking forward to the horses. I'm going to meet the horse in real life."

Snoop Dogg and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon episode 1972, Monday, May 13, 2024. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

"The horse" Snoop Dogg is referring to is Mopsie, the "Rave Horse," who was featured in a viral clip from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

During the 2020 Games — held in 2021 — Peacock streamed Olympic Highlights with Kevin Hart & Snoop Dogg, in which the two provided commentary on the most memorable moments from the 2020 Olympics.

In one segment titled "Cold Call," Snoop Dogg and Hart were shown clips from sporting events without any prior knowledge. The clip that went viral featured an equestrian event in which Snoop was impressed with the horse's "Crip walking."

Why Snoop Dogg is excited to meet Mopsie, the "Crip-Walking" horse at the 2024 Paris Olympics

"The horse is coming back?" Fallon asked Snoop.

"He's the returning champ. So I gotta go meet him, you know what I'm saying?" Snoop said. "And let him know I'm a big fan. You know, the way you do when you meet your favorite person."

"It was a dressage competition last Olympics, and Snoop was commenting and this horse was dancing," Fallon told the audience, explaining why the rapper has a history with this horse. "And I'll just show you, because man, it made me laugh," he continued, sharing the viral clip.

"I will definitely see you in Paris! I'll come up with some bits, and we'll have fun," Fallon told Snoop. "I cannot wait to hang with you. There's no limits."

We can already tell that Snoop Dogg finally meeting Mopsie the "Rave Horse" will definitely be a highlight of the games.

To watch Snoop Dogg's commentary and to see how Team USA performs at the 2024 Olympics, tune in to Peacock and NBC beginning July 26 with the Opening Ceremonies.