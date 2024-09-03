Snoop Dogg Going Toe to Toe With Rollins & Carisi on SVU Is Enthralling

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, entrepreneur, Season 26 Coach of The Voice, and—as we saw on a memorable episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit—a great actor.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Snoop made his SVU debut in Season 20 as R.B. Banks, a famed rapper in a conflict with a rival musician. After the wife of Banks' rival was brutally assaulted within the same week of his incriminating diss track's release, all signs pointed to Banks as the culprit.

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Steals the Show on SVU Going Head-to-Head with Mariska Hargitay

Finding out the truth of this case became way more complicated than anticipated—as evidenced by a showdown in the episode between Banks, Carisi (Peter Scanavino), and Rollins' (Kelli Giddish). Read more details, below.

Snoop Dogg's SVU character wasn't giving Rollins or Carisi any leads

Snoop Dogg appears as R.B. Banks in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 20 Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Law & Order: SVU Season 20, Episode 22 ("Diss") started with the brutal assault of pop star Dallas Monroe (Amber Stevens West), the wife of a famous rapper named Justin "Snake" Anderson (Orlando Jones). Snake was performing at a venue during the time of the attack, eliminating him as a suspect. That's when the squad asked who may have beef with Snake or his wife.

After a quick internet search, Carisi learned Snake was in a diss track battle with Snoop's R.B. Banks. Banks' diss track featured incriminating lyrics that implicated him in Dallas' assault. So Rollins and Carisi paid Banks a visit at his music studio to get answers.

RELATED: All About Rapper and Olympic Commentator Snoop Dogg

"I know why you're here," Banks said, doubling down that Dallas "got what she deserved."

"You realize we're cops, right?" Rollins quipped.

"Yeah, but I ain't done nothing," Banks explained.

Carisi was quick to point out the lyrics about Dallas in his diss track, suggesting Banks wanted to teach Dallas a lesson.

"Have you heard her sing?" Banks teased, not giving Rollins or Carisi anything to work with.

"OK, I understand you're in a diss war, but Banks, that sounds pretty personal," Rollins said.

"That boy Snake accused me of having a ghost writer," Banks said. "That's personal to me."

Banks said he was "home all night alone" during the time of Dallas' attack. "Can anyone vouch for you?" the cops asked.

"Mhm, my doorman," Banks said, ready to kick Rollins and Carisi out of his studio. "I don't mean to be rude, but I got things to do and I got way more customers before I get to you."

Watch the exchange for yourself in the video, below.

Did Snoop Dogg's SVU character commit the crime?

Snoop Dogg attends the 2024 NBCUniversal Upfront from Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Monday, May 13, 2024; Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) for Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 25. Photo: Jennifer Graylock/NBCUniversal; Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Later in the episode, Banks and Snakes were inches away from a shootout when Benson and the squad intercepted. During the conflict, Banks told Snake that he did attack Dallas and she got what she deserved. Of course, as soon as Banks landed in Benson's interrogation room, he flipped the script again.

RELATED: Watch The Voice Coaches Snoop, Buble, Gwen & Reba Belt a Motown Classic to Hype Season 26

Rollins and Carisi confirmed with Banks' doorman that he wasn't home during Dallas' attack. But it turns out Banks had an alibi he didn't want to share: The night Dallas was hurt, he was cheating on his girlfriend.

With Banks in the clear, the case was back open. The squad soon discovered Snake got away with murder years prior, and, ultimately, a family member of the victim was behind Dallas' attack. It was an elaborate revenge plot against Snake.

RELATED: The Voice Season 26 Coaches Have Been Revealed: See the Lineup

Watch Season 20, Episode 22 of SVU and all other episodes of the show on NBC and Peacock.