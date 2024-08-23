Benson Tells Stabler She Gave Away the Compass He Gifted Her | Law & Order: SVU | NBC

Snoop Dogg Steals the Show on SVU Going Head-to-Head with Mariska Hargitay

Between being a famed music mogul, entertainer, Paris Olympics commentator, and Coach of The Voice, Snoop Dogg boasts a mind-boggling portfolio of hit projects. But who could forget when he guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit? His guest appearance as rapper R.B. Banks was a performance jam-packed with twists and shocking turns.

How to Watch Watch the Season 26 premiere of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Thursday, October 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has come face to face with hundreds of SVU guest stars throughout the show's historic run, with many of these celebrity brush-ins playing a role in the investigation. Benson always excels in sifting out the truth from the chaos to see justice served, but after she crossed paths with Banks, he proved to be a red herring that threw a wrench in the squad's progress. Along the way, viewers enjoyed Snoop's effortless wit and blasé attitude toward the cops, leading to an unforgettable episode that remains a must-watch.

Snoop Dogg became Benson's No. 1 suspect

Snoop guest starred in 2019 during Law & Order: SVU Season 20, Episode 22 ("Diss") in a befitting role as hip-hop artist R.B. Banks. He landed on Benson's radar after the pop star Dallas Monroe (Amber Stevens West) was brutally assaulted shortly following the release of Banks' diss track against rival rapper Justin "Snake" Anderson (Orlando Jones), Dallas' husband. The couple's history of domestic disputes led Snake to be brought into questioning, where he provided a solid alibi. This stand-still led the squad to broaden their thinking for a suspect.

RELATED: All About Rapper and Olympic Commentator Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg appears as R.B. Banks in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Season 20 Episode 22. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

After catching wind of some incriminating lyrics in Banks' diss track about Dallas, the SVU visited Banks' studio. The detectives found Banks hard at work on a new single with zero interest in working with the cops. Banks insisted he was at home alone during Dallas' attack, and his building's reception could confirm. Shortly following the pop-in, the detectives intercepted an adrenaline-fueled shootout between Snake and Banks. During the heated affair, Banks proudly proclaimed that he did attack Dallas, and not only that, she got what she deserved.

Banks' hubris-fueled remark wasn't the smartest thing to say in front of several NYPD cops. Banks was swiftly brought in for questioning, where he instantly made another 180.

Benson and Snoop Dogg's R.B. Banks went head-to-head in the interrogation room

"So, you're telling me not to believe my own ears?" Benson asked skeptically.

"What do I know?" Banks shrugged. "Maybe you need a Q-tip."

"No, no," Benson volleyed. "My ears are just fine, and they heard you confessing loud and clear to giving Dallas what she deserved."

"I was referring to what I said in my rap," Banks explained.

"Aha! Right, try again," Benson continued.

"No way I beat her," Banks insisted.

"Well, that alibi that you were talking about?" Benson snapped. "The video from your building, that also confirmed that you weren't home the night that Dallas was attacked."

"You're really gonna' make me do this?" Snoop asked, his demeanor shifting.

"It's either that, or you go straight to Rikers," Benson said.

"My a-- is gonna fry after this gets out," Snoops said dismayed.

"Well, it's up to you," Benson probed.

"I ain't touch her," Banks said again.

"OK," Benson replied, gathering her things to leave the interrogation room. The SVU had their confession — the back-and-forth could end. Once it dawned on Banks that he was toast, he finally opened up.

"Alright, look, check it out," Banks began. "See, I can't use my b---- as an alibi because I wasn't with my b----."

Banks had lied about his alibi in hopes of preserving a damning secret that he was cheating on his partner. Banks was all bark and no bite — he'd just admitted to the crime to raise clout.

"OK," Benson said, slapping a notepad before him. "Well, then I'm going to need the name of your other b----."

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Talks Joining The Voice

Benson's investigation ultimately proved Banks' innocence and revealed that his heated industry rivalry inspired all the incriminating claims. After successfully navigating this smokescreen, the squad discovered that Dallas was attacked in an intricate revenge plot against Snake, who got away with murder years before the attack. Banks' spitfire involvement in the case provided a hilarious red herring and welcomed comic relief amid the gripping case.

Watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on NBC and Peacock.