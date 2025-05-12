The Voice Season 28 Coaches Have Been Revealed—See the Lineup

The Voice is coming back for Season 28 in fall 2025, and your favorite Coaches are returning, too. The upcoming season will feature a mix of Coaches from previous lineups, so no matter what happens, the Artists will be in good hands. Here's the lineup of Coaches for The Voice Season 28:

Michael Bublé Coaches for a third time

After winning Season 26, the Canadian crooner returned for Season 27 and will remain in his red chair for Season 28. He's clearly quite at home on The Voice, gushing about his Taylor Swift dance parties with his daughters and even vacationing with former Coach Adam Levine. Hear the sweet advice he gave Kelsea Ballerini when she prank called him with a (fake) issue about the show.

Reba McEntire is back at The Voice

Reba McEntire won The Voice right out of the gate, coasting to a victory in Season 25. After Season 26, she handed the country baton to Kelsea Ballerini for Season 27, but she's taking it back for Season 28. She's actually had quite a long history on The Voice, as a Battle Advisor all the way back in Season 1 and a Mega Mentor on Season 23.

Niall Horan is back in a red chair, too

Horan won Season 23 with the incredible Gina Miles and coached most of Season 24 before he had to head out of town for his world tour. Now that he's no longer on the road, Horan is back on The Voice!

Niall Horan and Reba McEntire during The Voice "The Playoffs Part 3" Episode 2419. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Snoop Dogg rounds out the lineup

After his Season 26 debut as a Coach, Snoop took a hiatus during Season 27 but shared that he was interested in potentially returning to The Voice. "It's been a great experience for me," Snoop told Host Carson Daly. "I didn't know what I was signing on to, but I do know it feels like I could come back and do it again."

Snoop spoke about joining The Voice's lineup of Coach icons during his May 2024 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "Well, if you know anything about me, you know I love all forms of music," Snoop told Jimmy Fallon. "So this is a great opportunity for me to show that I really understand music and to be a real Coach. And to really give direction to some of these Artists that could be, you know, today's next big thing."