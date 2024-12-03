Who Is October London? Everything to Know About the Singer Performing on The Voice Live Shows

After hundreds of great moments, Season 26 of The Voice has progressed to its final stage: the Live Shows. The Chairs have been turned, the Coaches’ teams narrowed down to the Top 8 Artists, and now we’re in for two weeks of high-stakes performances that will be broadcast live. But, the Top 8 won’t be the only musicians gracing The Voice Stage.

As is tradition, some special guests will be on hand to perform as well. One of those musicians is October London — here’s everything you need to know about the hit soul artist.

Who is The Voice Season 26 guest performer October London? October London, whose real name is Jared Samuel Erskine, is a soul and R&B singer who has been making music professionally for a decade now. Born in South Bend, Indiana, on October 17, 1986, he had his breakout moment in 2016 when he released his debut single "Black Man in America." The track, which was about police brutality, was followed shortly by the song “Color Blind,” which record producer Jazze Pha played for future The Voice Coach Snoop Dogg. Snoop was impressed with what he heard, and in February 2016 signed October London to his record label. London has toured with Snoop and been featured on several of his songs, too.

So, it makes sense that October London would be appearing on this season of The Voice, Snoop’s first as a Coach. As Snoop has noted many times throughout the course of the season, he is also the owner of Death Row Records in addition to being a rapper. It’ll be a great chance for America to see on of Snoop’s musicians in action.

What music has October London released? October London released his first studio album, Please Leave a Message, in the summer of 2022. His third album, 2023’s The Rebirth of Marvin was the first to get him on the Billboard charts. "Back to Your Place," a single from the album and a tribute to the R&B legend Marvin Gaye, topped the Adult R&B Songs chart for nine consecutive weeks. He received three nominations at the 2023 Soul Train Music Awards for the song, as well as a nod for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, though he ultimately didn’t win any awards.

October London has since released two more albums. The Greatest Gift is a Christmas album, and his most recent LP, October Nights, came out in October 2024. Additionally, London contributed the song “Eternity” to the soundtrack album for the 2023 film The Color Purple.

Check out October London and lots more during The Voice Season 26 Live Shows tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Then catch the remaining live shows next week on Monday and Tuesday night.