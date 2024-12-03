Create a free profile to get unlimited access to exclusive show news, updates, and more!
Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 3, 2024)
Things are coming down to the wire on Season 26 of The Voice!
From emotional 4-Chair Turns to the many, many tears shed so far, The Voice Season 26 might be one of the most memorable yet. Coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé have been sharing their expert advice and tips with this talented group of Artists week after week. And now America will make the final calls to choose this season’s winner.
“Do I have the winner?” Stefani said last week after the final night of Playoffs. “To be decided. We'll find out!" Stakes are higher than ever this week on The Voice. Read on for everything you need to know to watch the newest episode from Season 26.
Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 3, 2024?
Yes! An all-new episode of The Voice airs tonight, December 3 at 9/8c on NBC.
On Tuesday night’s episode, we’ll find out who’s been eliminated following the Semi-Final live performances that took place on Monday, December 2. And Bublé is thrilled he and the Coaches are done making these tough choices and the viewers will decide Season 26’s winner.
"Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them,” Bublé said ahead of the Live Shows. “For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America."
What's new on The Voice this week?
Things are really coming down to the wire on The Voice Season 26. On Monday night, two Artists from each team performed during the Live Shows
On Monday night, this season’s Top 8 — two Artists from each team — performed live for America’s vote. After several nail-biting rounds, Coach Gwen selected Jan Dan and Sydney Sterlace to head to Live Shows, while Coach Reba chose Adam Bohanan and Danny Joseph. Coach Snoop took Christina Eagle and Jeremy Beloate to the final round, while Coach Bublé selected Sofronio Vasquez and Shye.
How to watch The Voice
New episodes of The Voice Season 26 air on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC. If you miss it on TV, don’t worry. You can watch brand new episodes of The Voice the next day on Peacock.