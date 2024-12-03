Is a New Episode of The Voice on Tonight? (December 3, 2024)

Is there a new episode of The Voice tonight, December 3, 2024?

Yes! An all-new episode of The Voice airs tonight, December 3 at 9/8c on NBC.

On Tuesday night’s episode, we’ll find out who’s been eliminated following the Semi-Final live performances that took place on Monday, December 2. And Bublé is thrilled he and the Coaches are done making these tough choices and the viewers will decide Season 26’s winner.

"Snoop's team is dynamic and amazing, Gwen has two people that are absolutely unbelievable, and Reba? She also has two people that defy any sort of genre and raise their game every single time I see them,” Bublé said ahead of the Live Shows. “For me, the most exciting thing is the power shifts to where it should be, and that's in your hands, America."

RELATED: Watch Christina Eagle Put Her Own Spin on Reba’s Hit “Fancy”: “Sexy Meemaw Can’t Do That!”