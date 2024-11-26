Jeremy Beloate's Purple Ribbon Meaning on The Voice: Why He Wore It

During his The Voice Blind Audition, Jeremy Beloate moved the Coaches and audience with his rendition of Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary," which he sang in honor of his two late brothers and father. Beloate lost all three of them to addiction, something he's opened up about while competing on the show.

How to Watch Watch The Voice Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Trigger warning: This article mentions substance abuse and drug overdoses.

"I'm not gonna be the only one singing when I'm on that stage," Beloate said during Blinds, noting the "guardian angels" he has in the form of his brothers and dad.

"It's been heartbreaking, and I think for my family it feels like every few years something horrible is gonna come. But I'm here, and I'm ready to bring good news. I feel like I'm the change," he added.

Beloate has been bringing good news to his family all season on The Voice. He's successfully made it through each round of the competition, including the Playoffs, where he sang an emotional cover of "The Impossible Dream" by Josh Groban. The performance was enough to earn him one of two coveted spots on Snoop Dogg's team in the Live Shows. (Christina Eagle got the other one.)

Jeremy Beloate on The Voice Season 26 Episode 14. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

If you watched Beloate's Playoff performance, you may have noticed he was wearing a purple ribbon. Turns out, the ribbon has a very special meaning. Read on to find out what it is:

RELATED: How Jeremy Beloate Got a Snoop Steal After His Knockout Caused “Chills" Up Arms & Legs

Jeremy Beloate's purple ribbon during The Voice Playoffs: the meaning

Beloate wore the ribbon in tribute to his brothers, Adam and Joel. As Beloate posted on Instagram, "Honoring my brothers Adam and Joel, as this performance overlapped the anniversary of their passing from addiction. The purple ribbon signifies Overdose Awareness."

RELATED: Jeremy Beloate Lost His 2 Brothers & Dad to Addiction—He's Honoring Them on The Voice

Beloate will no doubt keep honoring his father and brothers during The Voice Live Shows. "You have a tremendous gift," Coach Michael Bublé told Beloate during the Blinds. "I feel like you could do anything."

Including, maybe, win The Voice. Find out what happens when Live Shows kick off Monday, December 2 at 8/7c on NBC and stream next day on Peacock.

If you're struggling with substance abuse and need support, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Dial 988 or visit their website for more information.